GAM vs CK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECT10 Portugal match – July 18, 2023

Gamblers SC (GAM) and Coimbra Knights (CK) will lock horns in the first and second matches of ECT10 Portugal at Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo in Estádio Mun. On July 18 and 19, the matches are set to start at 10:00 PM & 12:00 AM IST, respectively.

Gamblers SC emerged as the champions in the previous edition of the ECT10 Portugal. Finishing at the top of the table, they clinched the championship title by defeating Gorkha 11 in a thrilling final match.

On the contrary, Coimbra Knights had a disappointing run in the tournament. They struggled to find their footing and finished fourth in the standings. Out of the 12 games they played, they were defeated in nine matches,

On that note, here are three players you could select as captain or vice-captain for the upcoming GAM vs CK Dream11 match:

#3 Suman Ghimire (GAM) - 6 credits

Suman Ghimire is a talented cricketer who plays as a middle-order batter and part-time bowler for the Gamblers SC team. Throughout his career, Ghimire has maintained a batting average of 26.62, scoring a total of 1,438 runs in 69 T10 matches. With the ball, he has managed to take 21 wickets in 23 innings.

Ghimire has been in fine form this year, scoring 461 runs in 23 T10 matches at a strike rate of 186.64. He has also taken eight wickets in 10 innings.

#2 Rana Sarwar (GAM) - 8 credits

Rana Sarwar is a promising batter who possesses the ability to score big runs and also make valuable contributions with the ball. This year, Sarwar has been in sensational form, amassing 240 runs in just seven T10 matches. With the ball, he has taken eight wickets.

These remarkable performances make him a valuable pick for the position of captain/vice-captain in your GAM vs CK Dream11 team.

#1 Ankush Kumar (GAM) - 9 credits

Ankush Kumar is another emerging all-rounder from Gamblers SC. Making his debut in 2022, Kumar has accumulated 537 runs and collected 38 wickets in 29 matches. In the current year, he has played 10 matches, scoring 205 runs and bagging 12 wickets

Given his consistent all-round performances, Ankush would indeed be a wise option for the captain/vice-captain position in your GAM vs CK Dream11 team.

Poll : Who will fetch more points in today's GAM vs CK Dream11 Contest? Ankush Kumar Rana Sarwar 0 votes