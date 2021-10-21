GER vs ITA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Today's ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier

Match number 11 of the ICC World T20 Europe Qualifiers 2021 will see Germany (GER) take on Italy (ITA) at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria on Thursday.

Despite both the Germans and Italians blowing hot and cold in the tournament, they are still in the running for a top-two finish. Although Germany did get the better of Italy in the reverse fixture, the latter boast the likes of Grant Stewart and Jade Dernbach, both of whom are experienced campaigners in this format. With both teams desperate for a win, a cracking game beckons in Almeria.

GER vs ITA Probable Playing 11 Today

GER XI

Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Faisal Mubashir, Michael Richardson (wk), Harmanjot Singh, Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi, Dylan Blignaut, Venkat Ganesan (c), Sahir Naqash, Dieter Klein, Muslim Yar and Vishnu Elam Bharathi

ITA XI

Gian Meade, Grant Stewart, Joy Perera, Manpreet Singh (wk), Gareth Berg (c), Amir Sharif, Nikolai Smith, Jamie Grassi, Madupa Fernando, Jaspreet Singh and Jade Dernbach

Match Details

GER vs ITA, ICC World T20 Europe Qualifiers Match 11

Date and Time: 21st October 2021, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria

Pitch Report

The pitch is slightly on the slower side with the batters having to work hard for their runs. Run-scoring is slightly easier against the new ball, which should skid nicely on to the bat. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, making for an even contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 140 being a good total at the venue,

Today’s GER vs ITA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Michael Richardson: Michael Richardson has been in fine form for Germany, getting them off to decent starts at the top of the order. However, he hasn't been able to kick on post the powerplay phase, something he will be keen on doing in this fixture.

Batter

Gian Meade: Gian Meade has been Italy's best player with a heap of runs to his name. Meade's ability to play the big shots should hold him in good stead, making him a valuable addition to your GER vs ITA Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Grant Stewart: Italy and Kent all-rounder Grant Stewart has blown hot and cold in the tournament. Capable of scoring quick runs and picking up wickets in the middle overs, Stewart is a must-have in your GER vs ITA Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Muslim Yar Ashraf: Muslim Yar Ashraf's ability to swing the ball and vary his pace have held him in good stead, yielding him a few wickets as well. With conditions playing into his hands, he is surely one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in GER vs ITA Dream11 prediction team

Gian Meade (ITA) - 320 points

Sahir Naqash (GER) - 286 points

Grant Stewart (ITA) - 259 points

Important stats for GER vs ITA Dream11 prediction team

Michael Richardson - 120 runs in five matches, SR: 94.98

Grant Stewart - 78 runs and 4 wickets in five matches

Jade Dernbach - 4 wickets in 5 matches, Average: 29.25

GER vs ITA Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC World T20 Europe Qualifiers)

GER vs ITA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Richardson, H Singh, V Chikkannaiah, G Meade, G Berg, G Stewart, V Ganesan, S Naqash, M Yar, V Bharathi and J Dernbach

Captain: G Stewart. Vice-captain: V Ganesan

GER vs ITA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Richardson, T Khan, V Chikkannaiah, G Meade, G Berg, G Stewart, V Ganesan, S Naqash, J Dernbach, M Yar and G Rasul Ahmadi

Captain: G Stewart. Vice-captain: S Naqash

Edited by Samya Majumdar