GER vs ITA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship 2022, Group D

Germany will take on Italy (GER vs ITA) in the 11th game of the European Cricket Championship 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Wednesday (October 5). Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the GER vs ITA Dream11 prediction.

Italy have had a good tournament so far, winning three of their four games. They lead Group D with six points and are the clear favorites to win this match, with the likes of Jagmeet Singh and Crishan Kalugamage among their ranks.

Meanwhile, Germany have had an average season so far and enter this match on the back of a six-wicket loss to their upcoming opponents, Italy. The Germans have some notable names like Walter Behr and Abdul Stanikzai, but have struggled for consistent form.

GER vs ITA, Match Details, ECC T10

The 11th game of the European Cricket Championship 2022 between Germany and Italy will be played on October 5 at the Cartama Oval Stadium in Spain. The match is set to begin at 03:00 pm IST.

Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Germany vs Italy, Match 11, European Cricket Championship 2022.

Date & Time: October 5, 2022; 03:00 pm IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

GER vs ITA Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is good for batting as the ball comes on to the bat nicely. There should be some early movement with the new ball, which could keep batters on their toes. Anything above 80 could be a par score.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by Team Batting first: 2.

Matches Won by Team Bowling first: 3.

Average first innings score: 83.

Average second innings score: 77.

GER vs ITA Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Germany: L W W L L.

Italy: W W L W L.

GER vs ITA Probable Playing XIs

Germany injury/team news

No major injury concerns

Germany Probable Playing XI

Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Husnain Kabeer (wk), Abdul Stanikzai, Rohit Singh, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Shoaib Khan, Walter Behr (c), Sreekesh Srinivas, Nooruddin Mujadady, Ashed Safi, Asad Mohammed.

Italy injury/team news

No major injury concerns

Italy Probable Playing XI

Amir Sharif, Rajmani Sandhu, Baljit Singh (c), Jagmeet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage, Umar Gujjar, Pidusha Fernando, Anik Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Sikandar Abbas, Sujith Rillagodage (wk).

GER vs ITA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Husnain Kabeer (30 runs in four matches)

Kabeer has not proven to be an effective batter so far in this year's tournament, but he is a superb wicketkeeper. He has scored 30 runs in four games and could explode for an improved knock in this match.

Top Batter Pick

Abdul Stanikzai (47 runs in four matches)

Stanikzai is an experienced batter. He has amassed 47 runs in four games and could be a good multiplier pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jagmeet Singh (Nine wickets in four matches)

Jagmeet has been a consistent performer for Italy and could be a key addition to your fantasy team. He has scalped nine wickets in just four games and is an excellent selection for your Dream11 team for this match.

Top Bowler Pick

Sikander Abbas (Five wickets in four matches)

Abbas has impressed so far this tournament with his right-arm medium fast bowling. He has taken five wickets in four games while being economical, making him a good option for your fantasy team.

GER vs ITA match captain and vice-captain choices

Crishan Kalugamage

Kalugamage is an experienced player who has excelled with his all-around skill set over the years. He has picked up seven wickets at an impressive average of 8.12 and has scored 51 runs in four games in the ongoing tournament. The all-rounder is a decent captain pick in your fantasy side.

Ashed Safi

Safi is another excellent selection for your Dream11 team, having scored 16 runs while taking six wickets in four games. Given his bowling abilities, he is one of the top contenders for the vice-captaincy pick.

Five must-picks with player stats for GER vs ITA Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats Amir Sharif 48 runs & two wicket in four games Rohit Singh 63 runs in four games Vijay Shankar Chikka 48 runs in four games Azam Khan Seven runs in four games Umar Gujjar 15 runs & one wicket in four games

GER vs ITA match expert tips 11th match

Walter Behr could provide you with valuable points with both bat and ball in this game. He has scored 13 runs and taken seven wickets at an economy rate of 7.25 in just four games. Behr could be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

GER vs ITA Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 11, Head-to-Head League

Germany vs Italy Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Sujith Rillagodage.

Batters: Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Umar Gujjar, Abdul Stanikzai.

All-Rounders: Jagmeet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage (c), Walter Behr (vc), Ashed Safi.

Bowlers: Asad Mohammed, Hasan Ali, Sikandar Abbas.

GER vs ITA Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 11, Grand League

Germany vs Italy Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Husnain Kabeer.

Batters: Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Azam Khan, Abdul Stanikzai.

All-Rounders: Jagmeet Singh (c), Crishan Kalugamage (vc), Walter Behr, Amir Sharif.

Bowlers: Asad Mohammed, A Anik, Sikandar Abba.

