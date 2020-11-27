GG vs CK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Lanka Premier League Match - Nov 28th, 2020

Match 4 of the Lanka Premier League has the Galle Gladiators taking on the Colombo Kings at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota on Saturday.
The Colombo Kings managed to get a past a spirited Kandy Tuskers side in the opening fixture courtesy of Isuru Udana's whirlwind cameo. With a balanced side boosted by the presence of the dangerous Andre Russell, the Kings look well-equipped for a second straight win in the Lanka Premier League 2020.
The Galle Gladiators also gave a good account of themselves in their first game against the Stallions, with the duo of Duanne Olivier and Kyle Abbott forming a lethal bowling pair. With a strong batting unit complementing their overseas stars, the Gladiators will back themselves to pull off a win in this fixture on Saturday.
Both teams look equally matched on paper, but one might favour the Kings' chances slightly owing to their depth in batting. Either way, a cracking encounter in Hambantota is on the cards.
Squads to choose from
Galle Gladiators
Shahid Afridi, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Hazratullah Zazai, Ahsan Ali, Sahan Arachchige, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milinda Siriwardana, Akila Dananjaya, Chanaka Ruwansiri, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Chadwick Walton, Azam Khan, Lakshan Sandakan, Asitha Fernando, Mohammad Amir, Waqas Maqsood, Mohamed Shiraz, Nuwan Thushara, Abdul Nasir, Danushka Gunathilaka
Colombo Kings
Angelo Mathews, Andre Russell, Karim Khan Sadeq, Dammika Prasad, Manpreet Gony, Isuru Udana, Dinesh Chandimal, Amila Aponso, Ashan Priyanjan, Ravinderpal Singh, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Theekshila de Silva, PHT Kaushal, Lahiru Udara, Himesh Ramanayka, Kalana Perera, Tharindu Rathnayaka, Navod Paranawithana, Qais Ahmad, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Laurie Evans.
Predicted Playing 11
Galle Gladiators
Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chadwick Walton, Milinda Siriwardene, Azam Khan, Shehan Jayasuriya, Danushka Gunathilaka, Shahid Afridi, Mohd Amir, Mohamed Shiraz, Akila Dananjaya and Asitha Fernando
Colombo Kings
Dinesh Chandimal (WK), Laurie Evans, T de Silva, Andre Russell, Angelo Mathews (C), Isuru Udana, Qais Ahmed, Ashan Priyanjan, Manpreet Gony, Amila Aponso and Dushmanta Chameera
Match Details
Match: Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Kings, Match 4
Date: 28th November 2020, at 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota
Pitch Report
Another high-scoring game beckons in Hambantota, with a flat track on offer for both teams. Although there should be some swing on offer early on, the batsmen should be able to play their natural game from ball one.
With the dimensions of the ground not helping their cause, the bowlers will need to be smart in their approach to have a say in the outcome of the match. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 180-200 being par at this venue.
GG vs CK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Walton, D Gunathilaka, L Evans, A Russell, B Rajapaksa, S Afridi, I Udana, A Mathews, Q Ahmad, D Chameera and M Amir
Captain: L Evans, Vice-Captain: C Walton
Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Walton, D Gunathilaka, L Evans, D Chandimal, B Rajapaksa, S Jayasuriya, I Udana, A Mathews, Q Ahmad, A Dananjaya and M Amir
Captain: C Walton, Vice-Captain: I UdanaPublished 27 Nov 2020, 22:10 IST