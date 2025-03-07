GG vs DC Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s WPL match – March 7, 2025

The Gujarat Giants (GG) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) square off in the 17th match of WPL 2025 on Friday, March 7, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Both teams come into this match on the back of two successive wins and are in terrific form. This is the final league match for the Delhi Capitals, and they'll want to close out the group stage with a win. They're currently on the top of the points table with five wins, and another one today will make it really difficult for MI to unseat them.

GG, meanwhile, have done well to recover from a slump, registering back-to-back wins. Another win today will all but seal their qualification to the playoffs.

Let's now look at the top three Dream11 differential picks in what is an important match for both teams.

#3 Nallapureddy Charani (ALL) (DC)

Young left-arm spinner Nallapureddy Charani made a terrific WPL debut against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), playing a pivotal role in DC's most recent win. The 20-year-old all-rounder bowled a tight spell of 2/28 in four overs, picking up the wickets of Raghvi Bist and the dangerous Richa Ghosh.

The fact that captain Meg Lanning entrusted her to complete her full quota of overs in her very first match speaks volumes of Charani's quality. The left-arm spinner was able to control her lines and lengths very well when even seasoned campaigners like Jess Jonassen struggled in that regard.

On what should be a good bowling surface for spinners, Charani could be a handy Dream11 differential for your teams, potentially also contributing a few points with the bat.

After making a terrific start to the season, things haven't been going great for GG leg-spinner Priya Mishra. She is wicketless in her last three outings, and has also been conceding plenty of runs, causing slight concern in an overall good run of form for the Giants.

However, the team is likely to persist with the 20-year-old since she's already proven what an impactful bowler she can be. Leg-spinners always have the potential to record big hauls regardless of form or conditions. Playing at the Ekana Stadium where a leg-spinner (Amelia Kerr) took a five-wicket-haul only yesterday, Mishra has the potential to haul big if she starts well.

She's definitely a solid Dream11 differential pick.

Phoebe Litchfield is yet to score a half-century in the WPL.

Australian batter Phoebe Litchfield could be an excellent Dream11 differential selection for your teams. While she wouldn't have preferred batting at No. 5, Litchfield has done so for her national team and is definitely used to the position.

The batter recently smashed an unbeaten 21-ball 30* against RCB to lead her side to a win, and also took three catches in their most recent outing against the UP Warriorz, highlighting her point-scoring potential as a fielder. An attacking and seasoned overseas batter who can score boundaries with ease, Litchfield has quite a high Dream11 points ceiling.

For those looking for a risky but potentially rewarding Dream11 differential, look no further than Phoebe Litchfield.

