UPW vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s WPL match – March 8, 2025

The UP Warriorz (UPW) will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 18th match of the third edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) on Saturday, March 8. The match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Ad

The Gujarat Giants' win over the Delhi Capitals on March 7 knocked the UP Warriorz out of the tournament. This match will now be the last of this season for Deepti Sharma and company, and they'll look to salvage some pride and give their home fans something to cheer for.

Meanwhile, RCB still have an opportunity to qualify for the knockouts by winning their two remaining group-stage encounters. After suffering a hat-trick of defeats, Smriti Mandhana's side have had a week's break to regroup, and they'll look to register an NRR-boosting win tonight.

Ad

Trending

Let's now look at the top three Dream11 captaincy choices for this fixture.

Sneh Rana is a very experienced Indian bowler.

Experienced Indian off-spinner Sneh Rana could be an interesting Dream11 option for this fixture. She made a terrific RCB debut against none other than the UP Warriorz, picking up a 3-wicket haul in the reverse fixture. Rana picked up the big wickets of Deepti Sharma and Tahlia McGrath, and while the match eventually ended in defeat for RCB, she had the wood over the UPW batters.

Ad

The UP Warriorz's batting fragility has been a recurring figure throughout the season, and with them having little to play for in this match, there's a good chance for RCB bowlers to haul on Dream11 in this fixture. That makes an experienced wicket-taker like Sneh Rana a handy differential option.

Indian batter Raghvi Bist could be a smart differential option on Dream11 in this fixture. RCB's No.4 batter has had a middling season, but she has been picking up some form in the last couple of matches. She played a 32-ball 33 in her last knock against the Delhi Capitals and even bowled an over of medium pace in that match.

Ad

Batting in the top order, Bist could record a solid Dream11 haul even if she scores a few boundaries and manages to cross the 25-run mark. And while her bowling isn't something to rely on, it could be a very handy bonus source of points.

While not the safest Dream11 option, a potential batting all-rounder playing against an out-of-form bowling unit could be a potent differential.

Dashing UPW batter Kiran Navgire could be a powerful Dream11 differential in this fixture. The 30-year-old batter has scored runs quickly this season at a strike rate of 147.94, but with only one half-century to her name, she hasn't been the most consistent.

Ad

Australian batter Georgia Voll opened the batting in UPW's last game, and that did dent Navgire's Dream11 potential somewhat, especially as she got out for a duck. However, with Renuka Singh taking the new ball for RCB, there's a good chance Navgire comes out to bat in the powerplay, where she's most dangerous.

Given her boundary percentage, even a small cameo of 20-25 runs could result in a sizeable Dream11 haul, making her a powerful differential.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️