GG vs DC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s WPL 2024 match – March 3, 2024

The Gujarat Giants Women (GG) will be taking on the Delhi Capitals Women (DC) in the 10th match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024. This GG vs DC contest will be held at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Gujarat Giants Women suffered their third straight loss in their last game. The batters crawled their way to 142/5 at the end of their 20 overs. The bowlers tried hard and picked up four wickets in total but failed to defend the total.

The Delhi Capitals Women, meanwhile, grabbed their second win of the WPL 2024 in their previous fixture. The batters did a fine job to pile up runs and post a mammoth 194 on the board. Then they restricted the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women to 169/9 to win by 25 runs.

Ahead of the GG vs DC clash on Sunday, here is a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Ashleigh Gardner (GG) – 9 Credits

Ashleigh Gardner celebrating a wicket (Image Courtesy: X/Women's Premier League)

Ashleigh Gardner of Gujarat Giants had a decent outing against the UP Warriorz in their last game. She came out to bat with seven overs left and counter-attacked along with Phoebe Litchfield. She played a good cameo of 30 off 17 balls before falling in the penultimate over.

Gardner hit four boundaries and a maximum. She went wicketless with the ball and was on the expensive side. Gardner can contribute in all facets of the game and is a handy pick in your Dream11 side for the upcoming GG vs DC game.

#2 Alice Capsey (DC) – 8.5 Credits

Alice Capsey in action (Image Courtesy: X/Women's Premier League)

Alice Capsey of Delhi Capitals Women is in rich form with the bat in the WPL 2024. She averages an impressive 60.50 in the competition, having scored 121 runs in two outings. She is striking at 140.70 and played a vital role in their win over the RCB Women.

Capsey batted at three and hit some lovely strokes. She scored a 33-ball 46 which powered the DC Women to 194/5. Her knock comprised four boundaries and two sixes. With the way she is batting, you can rely on Capsey to earn you points in the GG vs DC clash on Sunday.

#1 Marizanne Kapp (DC) – 9 Credits

Marizanne Kapp celebrating a wicket (Image Courtesy: X/Women's Premier League)

Delhi Capitals’ Marizanne Kapp is showing her class in the ongoing edition of WPL. She has scored 48 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 192. With the ball in hand, she has been sensational, picking up six wickets in three outings at a stellar average of 12.

Kapp played a fantastic cameo of 32 off 16 against the RCB Women in their previous fixture. She picked the big wickets of Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh and conceded 35 runs in her four overs. Kapp is a great pick for your Dream11 side and you really don’t want to miss her.

