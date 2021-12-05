GG vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for LPL 2021, Match 1

The opening match of the Lankan Premier League (LPL) 2021 has the Galle Gladiators (GG) taking on the Jaffna Stallions (JS) at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

The defending champions Jaffna Stallions take on a strong Galle Gladiators side who have several explosive players in their ranks. The Gladiators will be itching to avenge their loss in last year's final with a good performance in today's game. However, the Stallions will start the season as the clear favorites, with the likes of Thisara Perera and Wanindu Hasaranga adding some much-needed balance. Both sides look well-matched on paper, making for a good contest in Colombo.

GG vs JK Probable Playing 11 Today

GG XI

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Samit Patel, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Dilshan Madushanka, Mohammad Amir and Kevin Koththigoda

JK XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Upul Tharanga, Avishka Fernando, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suranga Lakmal, Chaturanga de Silva, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Wahab Riaz and Maheesh Theekshana

Match Details

GG vs JK, LPL 2021, Match 1

Date and Time: 5th December 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game awaits at the R Premadasa Stadium with some help on offer for the bowlers as well. There should be swing available under the lights for the pacers, something that the batters will need to be wary of early on. The ball should skid onto the bat, leaving no room for error for the bowlers. The spinners should come into play in the middle overs, but they will need to be wary of the dew factor. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 180-190 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s GG vs JK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Rahmanullah Gurbaz's Abu Dhabi T10 League performances should hold him in good stead with the Afghan scoring over 300 runs for the Delhi Bulls. Gurbaz has some experience of playing in Sri Lankan conditions, which should serve him well in this game.

Batter

Bhanuka Rajapaksa: Bhanuka Rajapaksa had a decent ICC T20 World Cup campaign despite batting in the middle order for Sri Lanka. However, he is likely to bat at the top of the order, like he did for Chennai Brave in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, in the LPL. Rajapaksa should be a good addition to your GG vs JK Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Samit Patel: Samit Patel was one of the surprise packages in the previous edition of the LPL, coming up trumps with both the bat and ball. His experience and skill-set should come in handy in this game.

Bowler

Wahab Riaz: Wahab Riaz is one of the world's premier fast bowlers, especially in death overs. The left-armer has been in decent form over the last few weeks in the Abu Dhabi T10 League as well and should pick up a wicket or two today.

Top 3 best players to pick in GG vs JK Dream11 prediction team

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (GG)

Shoaib Malik (JK)

Thisara Perera (JK)

Important stats for GG vs JK Dream11 prediction team

Thisara Perera - 261 runs in LPL 2020 matches, Bat Average: 43.50

Bhanuka Rajapaksa - 180 runs in 10 LPL 2020 matches, Bat Average: 25.71

Suranga Lakmal - 8 wickets in 7 LPL 2020 matches, Bowl Average: 17.38

GG vs JK Dream11 Prediction Today (LPL 2021)

GG vs JK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Danushka Gunathilaka, Samit Patel, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Tabraiz Shamsi and Wahab Riaz

Captain: Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Vice-captain: Avishka Fernando

GG vs JK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Danushka Gunathilaka, Samit Patel, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Tabraiz Shamsi and Wahab Riaz

Captain: Avishka Fernando. Vice-captain: Kusal Mendis

Edited by Samya Majumdar