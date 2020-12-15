The final of the Lanka Premier League 2020 has the Galle Gladiators taking on Jaffna Stallions at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium on Wednesday.

The Galle Gladiators had been written off at the halfway mark. They have gathered themselves since then and currently find themselves in the all-important final of the Lanka Premier League.

Despite losing their captain Shahid Afridi halfway through the competition, the likes of Azam Khan and Danushka Gunathilaka have starred for the Gladiators with the bat in hand. Mohd Amir's impressive swing bowling alongside Dhananjaya Lakshan and Nuwan Thusara also helped them.

However, they are in for a stern test against the Jaffna Stallions, who toppled the Dambulla Viiking in the semi-finals. Riding on the fortunes of Wanindu Hasaranga and Johnson Charles, the Stallions come into this game with confidence and momentum on their side.

They are the hot favorites ahead of this game, especially with the experience of Shoaib Malik and Thisara Perera to fall back on in this high-octane clash. However, both teams will be wary of each other as they battle it out for the mantle of champions of the first-ever Lanka Premier League on Wednesday.

Squads to choose from

Galle Gladiators

Shahid Afridi, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Hazratullah Zazai, Ahsan Ali, Sahan Arachchige, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milinda Siriwardana, Akila Dananjaya, Chanaka Ruwansiri, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Chadwick Walton, Azam Khan, Lakshan Sandakan, Asitha Fernando, Mohammad Amir, Waqas Maqsood, Mohamed Shiraz, Nuwan Thushara, Abdul Nasir, Danushka Gunathilaka

Jaffna Stallions

Thisara Perera, Johnson Charles, Wanindu Hasaranga, Avishka Fernando, Shoaib Malik, Usman Shinwari, Dhananjaya de Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Binura Fernando, Tom Moores, Kyle Abbott, Duanne Olivier, Minod Bhanuka, Chaturanga de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Charith Asalanka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kanagarathinam Kapilraj, Theivendiram Dinoshan, Vijayakanth Vijayakanth, Prabath Jayasuriya, Sebastianpillai Vijeyaraj.

Predicted Playing XI

Galle Gladiators

Danushka Gunathilaka, Ahsan Ali, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (C), Azam Khan, Sahan Arachchige, Shehan Jayasuriya, Chanaka Ruwansiri, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Mohd Amir, Lakshan Sandakan and Nuwan Thusara

Jaffna Stallions

Avishka Fernando, Johnson Charles, Charith Asalanka, Thisara Perera (C), Shoaib Malik, Chaturanga de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Usman Khan Shinwari and Duanne Olivier

Match Details

Match: Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions, Final

Date: 16th December 2020, at 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

Pitch Report

As seen in the last few games of the Lanka Premier League, the pitch has slowed down considerably with the bowlers ruling the roost. However, the dimensions of the ground make for an even contest between the bat and the ball.

Run-scoring is relatively easier against the new ball, although the top order batsmen will need to keep an eye out for movement off the surface. Given the nature of this high-octane clash, both teams would want to set a target of at least 160. It would be safe, considering the fact that the scoreboard pressure is bound to come into play in the final of the Lanka Premier League.

GG vs JS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

GG vs JS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Khan, J Charles, D Gunathilaka, S Malik, B Rajapaksa, W Hasaranga, T Perera, D de Silva, D Lakshan, M Amir and U Khan Shinwari

Captain: D Gunathilaka, Vice-Captain: W Hasaranga

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Khan, A Fernando, D Gunathilaka, C Asalanka, A Ali, W Hasaranga, T Perera, D de Silva, D Lakshan, M Amir and U Khan Shinwari

Captain: A Fernando, Vice-Captain: D Gunathilaka