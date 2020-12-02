GG vs JS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Lanka Premier League Match - Dec 3rd, 2020

Match 9 of the Lanka Premier League 2020 has the Galle Gladiators taking on table-toppers Jaffna Stallions at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium on Thursday.

The Galle Gladiators have been woeful so far, with no wins in three games. The likes of Mohd Amir and Shahid Afridi haven't been able to lead from the front, with only Danushka Gunathilaka able to stand up with the bat. Their inability to find a balance between bat and ball has left them at the bottom of the table with little room for error from here on.

Their opponents, the Jaffna Stallions, are on a roll with Thisara Perera leading from the front. The Stallions are yet to lose a game in this competition and they look set for a top-two finish.

With their bowling unit delivering the goods consistently, the Stallions are the heavy favourites heading into this game. However, one wouldn't write off the Gladiators' chances, especially with the quality they have in their ranks.

Either way, both teams should give in their best in what promises to be a cracking start to a double-header Thursday in the Lanka Premier League 2020.

Squads to choose from

Galle Gladiators

Shahid Afridi, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Hazratullah Zazai, Ahsan Ali, Sahan Arachchige, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milinda Siriwardana, Akila Dananjaya, Chanaka Ruwansiri, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Chadwick Walton, Azam Khan, Lakshan Sandakan, Asitha Fernando, Mohammad Amir, Waqas Maqsood, Mohamed Shiraz, Nuwan Thushara, Abdul Nasir, Danushka Gunathilaka

Jaffna Stallions

Advertisement

Thisara Perera, Johnson Charles, Wanindu Hasaranga, Avishka Fernando, Shoaib Malik, Usman Shinwari, Dhananjaya de Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Binura Fernando, Tom Moores, Kyle Abbott, Duane Olivier, Minod Bhanuka, Chaturanga de Silva, Mahesh Theekshana, Charith Asalanka, Nuwandinu Fernando, Kanagaratnam Kapilraj, Theivendiram Dinoshan, Vijayakanth Vijayakanth, Prabhath Jayasuriya, Sebastianpillai Vijeyaraj

Predicted Playing 11

Galle Gladiators

Danushka Gunathilaka, Hazratullah Zazai, Azam Khan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Milinda Siriwardene, Shehan Jayasuriya, Shahid Afridi, Mohd Amir, Mohd Shiraz, Akila Dhananjaya and Lakshan Sandakan

Jaffna Stallions

Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Shoaib Malik, Tom Moores, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga de Silva, Usman Shinwari, Duanne Olivier and Suranga Lakmal

Match Details

Match: Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions, Match 9

Date: 3rd December 2020, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

Pitch Report

Although the pitch has slowed down as the tournament has progressed, another high-scoring game of cricket beckons at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium. The bowlers should get some movement off the surface, although the dimensions of the ground aren't going to be kind to them.

The batsmen will need to keep wickets in hand for the back end, with 180 being par at this venue. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with the pitch not expected to change much during the game.

GG vs JS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

GG vs JS Dream11 Tips

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Moores, D Gunathilaka, A Fernando, S Malik, B Rajapaksa, T Perera, W Hasaranga, S Afridi, U Khan Shinwari, M Amir and L Sandakan

Captain: B Rajapaksa, Vice-Captain: A Fernando

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Bhanuka, D Gunathilaka, A Fernando, D de Silva, B Rajapaksa, T Perera, W Hasaranga, S Afridi, D Olivier, M Amir and L Sandakan

Captain: A Fernando, Vice-Captain: D Gunathilaka