GG vs KT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Lanka Premier League Match - Dec 10th, 2020

Match 19 of the Lanka Premier League has the Galle Gladiators taking on the Kandy Tuskers at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium on Thursday.

The Gladiators, who sit at the bottom of the table, have won just one game in six outings and will be looking for the all-important victory. The likes of Azam Khan and Ahsan Ali have struck form at the right time for the Gladiators. This should hand them the edge against the Tuskers, who are also barely in the hunt for a semi-final spot.

The Tuskers have won only one out of six games at the time of writing, and their bowling attack has failed to produce the goods in this competition. However, they have a power-packed batting unit consisting of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Kusal Perera, and this should hold them in good stead.

With both teams vying for the same knockout spot, a win is a must. Although the Gladiators will hold the edge ahead of this game, the Tuskers will be hoping to complete the double over Bhanuka Rajapaksa's team on Thursday.

Squads to choose from

Kandy Tuskers

Kusal Mendis, Asela Gunaratne, Priyamal Perera, Ishan Jayaratne, Dilruwan Perera, Kusal Perera, Nishan Madushka, Nuwan Pradeep, Seekkuge Prasanna, Kamindu Mendis, Kaveesha Anjula, Lasith Emuldeniya, Lahiru Samarakoon, Chamikara Edirisinghe, Vishwa Fernando, Kevin Koththigoda, Irfan Pathan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Brendon Taylor, Naveen-ul-Haq, Munaf Patel, Dale Steyn.

Galle Gladiators

Shahid Afridi, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Hazratullah Zazai, Ahsan Ali, Sahan Arachchige, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milinda Siriwardana, Akila Dananjaya, Chanaka Ruwansiri, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Chadwick Walton, Azam Khan, Lakshan Sandakan, Asitha Fernando, Mohammad Amir, Waqas Maqsood, Mohamed Shiraz, Nuwan Thushara, Abdul Nasir, Danushka Gunathilaka

Predicted Playing 11

Kandy Tuskers

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Brendan Taylor, Asela Gunaratne, Kamindu Mendis, Irfan Pathan, Dilruwan Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Dale Steyn and Vishwa Fernando

Galle Gladiators

Danushka Gunathilaka, Ahsan Ali, Azam Khan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chadwick Walton, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Lakshan Sandakan, Mohd Amir, Akila Dhananjaya and Nuwan Thushara

Match Details

Match: Kandy Tuskers vs Galle Gladiators, Match 19

Date: 10th December 2020, at 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

Pitch Report

Another high-scoring game is on the cards in the Lanka Premier League, with little help on offer for the bowlers at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium. Although the pacers have enjoyed some early movement with the new ball, the batsmen have been able to negotiate it with reasonable ease.

With this being the second game of the day, there could be some turn for the spinners, which should even out the contest between bat and ball slightly. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 170 being par at this venue.

GG vs KT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

GG vs KT Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Perera, A Khan, D Gunathilaka, A Gunaratne, R Gurbaz, B Rajapaksa, S Jayasuriya, M Amir, D Steyn, L Sandakan and N Pradeep

Captain: R Gurbaz, Vice-Captain: B Rajapaksa

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Perera, A Khan, D Gunathilaka, K Mendis, R Gurbaz, B Rajapaksa, S Jayasuriya, M Amir, D Steyn, A Ali and N Pradeep

Captain: R Gurbaz, Vice-Captain: D Gunathilaka