GG vs KT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Lanka Premier League Match - Dec 10th, 2020

Match 19 of the Lanka Premier League has the Galle Gladiators taking on the Kandy Tuskers at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium on Thursday.
The Gladiators, who sit at the bottom of the table, have won just one game in six outings and will be looking for the all-important victory. The likes of Azam Khan and Ahsan Ali have struck form at the right time for the Gladiators. This should hand them the edge against the Tuskers, who are also barely in the hunt for a semi-final spot.
The Tuskers have won only one out of six games at the time of writing, and their bowling attack has failed to produce the goods in this competition. However, they have a power-packed batting unit consisting of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Kusal Perera, and this should hold them in good stead.
With both teams vying for the same knockout spot, a win is a must. Although the Gladiators will hold the edge ahead of this game, the Tuskers will be hoping to complete the double over Bhanuka Rajapaksa's team on Thursday.
Squads to choose from
Kandy Tuskers
Kusal Mendis, Asela Gunaratne, Priyamal Perera, Ishan Jayaratne, Dilruwan Perera, Kusal Perera, Nishan Madushka, Nuwan Pradeep, Seekkuge Prasanna, Kamindu Mendis, Kaveesha Anjula, Lasith Emuldeniya, Lahiru Samarakoon, Chamikara Edirisinghe, Vishwa Fernando, Kevin Koththigoda, Irfan Pathan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Brendon Taylor, Naveen-ul-Haq, Munaf Patel, Dale Steyn.
Galle Gladiators
Shahid Afridi, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Hazratullah Zazai, Ahsan Ali, Sahan Arachchige, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milinda Siriwardana, Akila Dananjaya, Chanaka Ruwansiri, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Chadwick Walton, Azam Khan, Lakshan Sandakan, Asitha Fernando, Mohammad Amir, Waqas Maqsood, Mohamed Shiraz, Nuwan Thushara, Abdul Nasir, Danushka Gunathilaka
Predicted Playing 11
Kandy Tuskers
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Brendan Taylor, Asela Gunaratne, Kamindu Mendis, Irfan Pathan, Dilruwan Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Dale Steyn and Vishwa Fernando
Galle Gladiators
Danushka Gunathilaka, Ahsan Ali, Azam Khan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chadwick Walton, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Lakshan Sandakan, Mohd Amir, Akila Dhananjaya and Nuwan Thushara
Match Details
Match: Kandy Tuskers vs Galle Gladiators, Match 19
Date: 10th December 2020, at 8:00 PM IST
Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota
Pitch Report
Another high-scoring game is on the cards in the Lanka Premier League, with little help on offer for the bowlers at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium. Although the pacers have enjoyed some early movement with the new ball, the batsmen have been able to negotiate it with reasonable ease.
With this being the second game of the day, there could be some turn for the spinners, which should even out the contest between bat and ball slightly. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 170 being par at this venue.
GG vs KT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Perera, A Khan, D Gunathilaka, A Gunaratne, R Gurbaz, B Rajapaksa, S Jayasuriya, M Amir, D Steyn, L Sandakan and N Pradeep
Captain: R Gurbaz, Vice-Captain: B Rajapaksa
Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Perera, A Khan, D Gunathilaka, K Mendis, R Gurbaz, B Rajapaksa, S Jayasuriya, M Amir, D Steyn, A Ali and N Pradeep
Captain: R Gurbaz, Vice-Captain: D GunathilakaPublished 09 Dec 2020, 17:12 IST