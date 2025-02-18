GG vs MI Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s WPL match – February 18, 2025

The Gujarat Giants (GG) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) face off in the 5th match of the third edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) on Tuesday, February 18, at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

A power-packed run chase led by skipper Ashleigh Gardner, ably supported by Harleen Deol and Deandra Dottin, helped the Gujarat Giants register their first win of WPL 2025 against the UP Warriorz. They'll look to make the most of their final home match against MI.

An infuriated MI would've been hard done by their last-ball defeat at the hands of the Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. do have a 4-0 win record against the Giants, and will look to extend that lead tonight.

Let's now look at the top three Dream11 differentials for this match.

#3 Harleen Deol (BAT) (GG)

Harleen Deol is an ODI regular for the national team.

Harleen Deol's batting position in this Gujarat Giants' playing XI appears to be No.5 as of now, with the more attack-minded Dayalan Hemalatha batting at No.3. While this may be the reason why her Dream11 ownership has remained at differential levels, she could be a pretty good option for her backers.

Deol showed her class against spinners with an unbeaten 30-ball 34 to steer the Giants home in their chase against the UP Warriorz despite facing the likes of Alana King and Sophie Ecclestone. Against a top bowling unit like MI, Deol is very likely to face more balls than she did in their game against RCB.

A capable boundary-hitter with good technique and composure, she could be a shrewd addition to your teams.

Energetic GG seamer Kashvee Gautam bowled brilliantly in their win over the UP Warriorz on Sunday. The 20-year-old bowled with great accuracy and pace, finishing with terrific figures of 1/15 in four overs, bowling 12 dot balls in the match.

While it won't be easy to bowl to the very accomplished batters that form the core of MI's batting order, it's clear to see that Gautam has the backing of her captain, and that increases the chances of her bowling at least three overs with the ball.

As a pacer who can operate both in the powerplay and at the death, Kashvee Gautam is a Dream11 option with plenty of point-scoring potential.

Mumbai Indians' all-rounder Sajeevan Sajana, known widely for her first-ball six to win the match for MI in last season's thrilling curtain-raiser against DC, could be an interesting Dream11 differential pick in this match.

The 30-year-old is likely to be MI's No.6 and also appears to be their go-to sixth bowler. With a slight miscalculation leaving MI without a frontline bowler to bowl the last over against DC on Saturday, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur handed the ball to Sajana, who bowled a decent final over, even picking up a wicket.

While MI lost that match off the last ball, Sajana's utility as an all-rounder was highlighted by the move. In her limited batting opportunities in the WPL, she has scored 88 runs at a strike rate of 154.38. Considering the new Dream11 point-scoring that rewards boundary hitters and batters who score quickly, Sajana could be a rewarding pick.

