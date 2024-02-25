GG vs MI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s WPL 2024 match – February 25, 2024

The third match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 will see the Gujarat Giants Women (GG) take on the Mumbai Indians Women (MI). This high-octane GG vs MI contest will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday (February 25).

The Gujarat Giants Women didn’t have the best of seasons last year. They finished at the bottom of the points table, having managed to win only two games out of eight. They will be looking to put in a much-improved performance under the leadership of Beth Mooney.

The Mumbai Indians Women, meanwhile, beat the Delhi Capitals Women in a thrilling fashion in the opening game of WPL 2024. After being set a target of 172, the Mumbai Indians Women kept losing wickets but with five required from the last ball, a six helped them get across the line.

Ahead of the GG vs MI clash on Sunday, here is a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Harmanpreet Kaur (MI) – 8.5 Credits

Harmanpreet Kaur led the Mumbai Indians Women from the front in their opening game against the Delhi Capitals Women. She led her troops well to restrict the Capitals Women to 171/5 on a small ground in Bengaluru before leading with the bat in hand.

Walking out to bat at four, Kaur held the innings nicely and scored 55 off 34 balls. She hit seven boundaries and a maximum before falling on the penultimate ball of the innings. Kaur is back in form and you can rely on her to fetch you points in the GG vs MI game.

#2 Beth Mooney (GG) – 9 Credits

Beth Mooney will be leading the Gujarat Giants Women in the WPL 2024. She missed out last season due to an injury but will be back leading the side. Mooney is in rich form with the bat and is coming off a fantastic series against the South Africa Women.

Mooney was the leading run-scorer in both the ODI and T20I series and scored a well-compiled 78 in the only Test in Perth. She has tons of experience at the highest level and is a must-pick for your Dream11 side for the GG vs MI contest on Sunday.

#1 Natalie Sciver-Brunt (MI) – 9 Credits

The Mumbai Indians Women got off to a winning start to the WPL 2024 and Natalie Sciver-Brunt played a decent role in it. She picked up the big wickets of Meg Lanning and Jemimah Rodrigues, registering figures of 2/33 in her four overs.

While chasing 172, Natalie missed out with the bat as she scored 19 off 17 balls before getting cleaned up in the seventh over. She is a quality all-rounder and is a handy pick for your Dream11 side as she can contribute with both the bat and the ball.

