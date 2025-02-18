GG vs MI Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s WPL match – February 18, 2025

The Gujarat Giants (GG) go up against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the fifth match of WPL 2025 on Tuesday, February 18, at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

The Giants recorded their first win of the season on Sunday night, a comfortable eight-wicket win over the UP Warriorz with two overs to spare. Indian leg-spinner Priya Mishra starred with a three-wicket haul before skipper Ashleigh Gardner's fiery half-century, assisted by cameos from Harleen Deol and Deandra Dottin, helped them cruise home.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians suffered a controversial defeat in their only match of the season so far against the Delhi Capitals. Nat Sciver-Brunt's unbeaten 80* powered them to a decent total of 164, and while they tried their best to defend it, some debatable run-out calls went against them, resulting in a defeat. They'll look to bounce back strongly against GG, a team they've had lots of success against.

Let's now look at the top three Dream11 captaincy picks for this match.

#3 Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI)

Nat Sciver-Brunt single-handedly carried the Mumbai Indians' batting lineup in their WPL 2025 opener against DC. The English all-rounder remained unbeaten on a 59-ball 80 as the rest of the batting order barring Harmanpreet Kaur collapsed around her. She also picked up the big wicket of Annabel Sutherland with the ball, and was very unlucky not to win the POTM award.

Her batting position of No. 3 sets her up really well to record big Dream11 hauls, with her tendency to play long innings also working in her favor. While her stats against the Gujarat Giants are middling, her current form and role in the team make her a solid captaincy on paper.

Amelia Kerr has a great all-round record against the Giants.

It was Amelia Kerr's unfortunate runout against DC that led to the collapse of MI's batting order. But despite missing out with the bat, the White Ferns' all-rounder delivered with the ball, bowling a tight spell of 2/21 in four overs.

Kerr loves playing against the Gujarat Giants. She has scored 107 runs in four innings at a strike rate of close to 150 and an average of 53.50 against them. The leg-spinner has also picked up seven wickets at a sensational bowling average of 8.9.

On a Vadodara surface that's slowing down with every passing game, her bowling style should fetch her plenty of wickets. A near-perfect all-rounder with multiple routes to points, Amelia Kerr is a great captaincy pick.

#1 Ashleigh Gardner (ALL) (GG)

Given the form that she has shown with both bat and ball thus far, it's hard to pick anyone else but the Gujarat Giants' skipper Ashleigh Gardner as the No.1 Dream11 captaincy option. The Australian all-rounder has scored the most runs in WPL 2025, with 131 runs in two innings at a staggering strike rate of 189.85.

She also had two decent outings with the ball, picking up four wickets, albeit at a slightly expensive economy rate of 10.28. Her promotion up the batting order to No. 4 has worked wonders, and while facing the MI bowling attack will be a challenge, one would back Gardner to take on anyone in her current form.

She's also proved to be effective with the new ball, and while leaking runs, she is always threatening to pick up wickets. It wouldn't be a surprise if she once again finishes this match with the most Dream11 points.

