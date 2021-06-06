GG vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Spice Isle T10 Match - June 7th, 2021

Ginger Generals will take on the Nutmeg Warriors in the 22nd match of the Spice Isle T10 on Monday.

The Ginger Generals have won just two of their six matches and currently find themselves fifth in the Spice Isle T10 standings. They will head into Monday's game on the back of consecutive defeats against the Cinnamon Pacers and the Saffron Strikers.

Much like the Ginger Generals, the Nutmeg Warriors have also managed to win just two of their six games. But they beat the Bay Leaf Blasters by 43 runs in their last outing. The Nutmeg Warriors are placed just above their upcoming opponents in the Spice Isle T10 points table.

Squads to choose from:

Ginger Generals

Anil Matthew, Daniel McDonald, Jaheim Brathwaite, Keone George, Larry Edward, Michael Fraser, Nelon Pascal, Nicklaus Redhead, Randol Garcia, Reynold Charles, Roland Cato, Sheon Andrew, Sunil Narayan

Nutmeg Warriors

Akeem Alexis, Andre Fletcher, Dane Murray, Darel Cyrus, Donald McDonald, Haston Jackson, Isaiah Simon, Jevon Andrew, Josh Thomas, Nealon Francois, Riddick Hayling, Samuel Charles, Seandell Regis, Sheldon Joseph.

Predicted Playing XIs

Ginger Generals

Roland Cato (c), Andrew Sheon, Benjamin Wavel, Charles Reynold, Edward Larry, Fraser Michael, George Keone, Matthew Anil (wk), McDaniel, Pascal Nelon, Redhead Nicklaus

Nutmeg Warriors

Andre Fletcher (c), Akeem Alexis, Samuel Charles (wk), Darel Cyrus, Nealon Francois, Riddick Hayling, Haston Jackson, Sheldon Joseph, Donald McDonald, Seandell Regis, Josh Thomas

Match Details

Match: Ginger Generals vs Nutmeg Warriors, 22nd Match

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

Date and Time: 7th June, 2021, 7:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The track at the National Cricket Stadium generally favors batsmen, with teams crossing the 100-run mark consistently in the Spice Isle T10. But the flow of runs is expected to be restricted by the spinners in the middle overs.

Spice Isle T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (GG vs NW)

GG vs NW Dream11 Tips - Spice Isle T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Anil, R Cato, S Regis, B Wavel, A Fletcher, A Alexis, M D Daniel, E Larry, R Nicklaus, D Cyrus, H Jackson

Captain: A Fletcher. Vice-Captain: A Alexis

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Anil, R Cato, S Regis, B Wavel, A Fletcher, A Alexis, M D Daniel, E Larry, R Nicklaus, D Cyrus, P Nelon

Captain: E Larry. Vice-Captain: R Nickalus

Edited by Samya Majumdar