GG vs UPW Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s WPL 2024 match – March 11, 2024

Gujarat Giants (GG) will lock horns with UP Warriorz (UPW) in the 18th match of WPL (Women’s Premier League) 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on Monday, March 11.

Gujarat Giants are on the verge of getting eliminated from the playoff race. They have lost five of their six matches, including the most recent one against Mumbai Indians by seven wickets. The Giants are currently languishing at the foot of the WPL 2024 points table with a solitary win.

On the other hand, UP Warriorz are coming off a nail-biting thriller against Delhi Capitals. They posted a modest 139-run target for the loss of eight wickets. However, substitute Dani Wyatt executed a swift run-out on the last delivery when the opposition needed two runs, adding a dramatic twist to the game.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the GG vs UPW Dream11 match.

#3 Beth Mooney (GG) - 9.0 credits

Beth Mooney with Harmanpreet Kaur (credits: X / Giant_Cricket)

Beth Mooney had a rough start to her WPL campaign, scoring just 60 runs in four matches. However, she scored two back-to-back fifties in the last two games, including an unbeaten 85-run knock.

Mooney will be keen to score her third consecutive fifty in the upcoming GG vs UPW Dream11 match and prove to be crucial.

#2 Grace Harris (UPW) - 9.0 credits

Australia Women's T20 Training Session

Grace Harris has been a fine all-rounder for UP Warriorz. She has scored 187 runs in seven matches, averaging 37.4 and striking at 150-plus. She has also claimed four wickets in six innings, including season-best figures of 2/8.

Grace scored her solitary fifty against the Giants this season, making her a smart option for the captain/vice-captain in your GG vs UPW Dream11 team.

#1 Deepti Sharma (UPW) - 8.5 credits

Deepti Sharma won the PoTM for all-round performance (Source: X / UPWarriorz)

Deepti Sharma has been this season with her all-round performances. She has hammered 207 runs in seven games, maintaining a noteworthy average of 69. She has also notched up two half-centuries, both achieved in the last two games

Additionally, Deepti achieved a remarkable feat by claiming a hat-trick in the previous match, concluding her bowling spell with season-best figures of 4/19.