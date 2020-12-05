GGC vs BDH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Bangabandhu T20 2020 Match – December 6th, 2020

Gazi Group Chattogram take on Beximco Dhaka in the 13th match of the Bangabandhu T20 2020 tournament.

Gazi Group Chattogram have had an incredible start to their Bangabandhu T20 campaign and are the only unbeaten side in the tournament. The Mohammad Mithun-led side have a net run rate of 1.395, which is one of the best in the Bangabandhu T20 tournament this season.

They are coming into this Bangabandhu T20 game after beating Minister Group Rajshahi. Gazi Group Chattogram need a win to book their spot in the next round of the Bangabandhu T20 tournament.

Meanwhile, Beximco Dhaka are high on confidence, as they have recorded back-to-back wins in the Bangabandhu T20 tournament after losing four games on the trot.

Bangabandhu T20 2020: Squads to choose from

Gazi Group Chattogram

Liton Das (WK), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun (C), Shamsur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Shykat Ali, Ziaur-ur-Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rakibul Hasan, Sanjit Saha, Mehedi Hasan.

Beximco Dhaka

Nayeem Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim (C and WK), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Akbar Ali, Muktar Ali, Nasum Ahmed, Robiul Islam Robi, Rubel Hossain, Shafiqul Islam, Pinak Ghosh, Shahadat Hossain, Abu Hider Rony, Mehedi Hasan Rana.

Predicted Playing-11s

Gazi Group Chattogram

Liton Das (WK), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun (C), Shamsur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Shykat Ali, Ziaur-ur-Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam.

Beximco Dhaka

Nayeem Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim (C and WK), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Akbar Ali, Muktar Ali, Nasum Ahmed, Robiul Islam Robi, Rubel Hossain, Shafiqul Islam.

Match Details

Match: Gazi Group Chattogram vs Beximco Dhaka, Match 13

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Date and Time: 6th December, 2020, 1:00 PM IST.

Pitch Report

The pitch in the Bangabandhu T20 tournament has been a sporting one. However, teams have generally struggled to score big or chase down tall targets. Both pacers and spinners have found something off the pitch.

Both teams may look to bowl first, as they have decent batting units. The average score on this pitch in the last ten Bangabandhu T20 games has been 137, though both teams may consider 150 as a par score.

GGC vs BDH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

GGC vs BDH Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mohammad Naim, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Muktar Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Shafiqul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Captain: Liton Das. Vice-Captain: Mustafizur Rahman.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Shamsur Rahman, Mohammad Naim, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Muktar Ali, Robiul Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Rubel Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Captain: Soumya Sarkar. Vice-Captain: Mushfiqur Rahim.