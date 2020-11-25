GGC vs BDH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Bangladesh T20 Match - Nov 26th, 2020

Match 4 of the Bangladesh T20 Cup pits Gazi Group Chattogram against Beximco Dhaka at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium on Thursday.

Beximco Dhaka didn't have the best of starts to their campaign, as they fell short against Minister Rajshahi. Although Mushfiqur Rahim and Co. did show glimpses of their ability, they were undone by Mehedi Hasan with both bat and ball. With a well-balanced unit, Dhaka will be looking to bounce back with a better performance on Thursday.

They will have their task cut out against Gazi Group Chattogram, who come into the Bangladesh T20 Cup with perhaps the strongest side in the competition. Apart from Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar, Chattogram also boast of the services of Mustafizur Rahman, who is arguably the best pace bowler in the country. With a good blend of youth and experience in their side, Chattogram are backed by many to go far in this competition.

They will fancy their chances of a win against Dhaka, given their greater depth in the batting unit. However, one cannot write off Mushfiqur Rahim's team, especially with the likes of Mohd Naim and Sabbir Rahman itching to get off the mark as far as the points table is concerned.

With both teams looking for their first win of the tournament, another entertaining game of cricket beckons in Dhaka.

Squads to choose from

Gazi Group Chattogram

Mustafizur Rahman, Litton Kumer Das, Mohammad Mithun, Soumya Sarkar, Shoriful Islam, Ziaur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Shamsr Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Shykat Ali, Mominul Haque, Rakibul Hasan, Sanjit Saha, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mehadi Hasan

Beximco Dhaka

Mushfiqur Rahim, Rubel Hossain, Tanjid Hossain Tamim, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Nasum Ahmed, Naim Sheikh, Nayeem Hasan, Akbar Ali, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Sabbir Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Muqtar Ali, Shafiqul Islam, Abu Haider Rony, Pinak Ghosh, Robiul Islam Robi

Predicted Playing 11

Gazi Group Chattogram

Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mohd Mithun (C), Mosaddek Hossain, Shamsur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam

Beximco Dhaka

Tanzid Hasan, Yasir Ali, Mohd Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim (C), Akbar Ali, Sabbir Rahman, Muktar Ali, Mehedi Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Nasum Ahmed and Nayeem Hasan

Match Details

Match: Gazi Group Chattogram vs Beximco Dhaka, Match 4

Date: 26th November 2020, at 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

With this game being the second of the day at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, the pitch could be on the slower side, bringing the spinners into play. There should also be considerable swing with the new ball to keep the batsmen on their toes.

The batters will need to bide their time in the middle before going big, and this ploy could be used quite often in the tournament. Both teams will ideally want to bat first, with 150-160 being par at this venue.

GGC vs BDH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

GGC vs BDH Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mushfiqur Rahim, Naim Sheikh, Yasir Ali, Mominul Haque, Muktar Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam

Captain: Mushfiqur Rahim, Vice-Captain: Soumya Sarkar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mushfiqur Rahim, Naim Sheikh, Sabbir Rahman, Mominul Haque, Muktar Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Nayeem Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam

Captain: Soumya Sarkar, Vice-Captain: Naim Sheikh