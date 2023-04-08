GIB vs NED Dream 11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECI Portugal match - April 8th, 2023  

Gibraltar and the Netherlands are set to face each other in Match No.3 of the ECI Portugal 2023. The GIB vs NED match will take place on Saturday, April 8 at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground.

The Netherlands have a strong squad with quite a few experienced international players in their ranks. They will go into the match as favorites without much of a doubt.

Gibraltar will lock horns with Portugal in their first game and will look to secure victory before facing the Netherlands.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream XI team for GIB vs NED

#3 Louis Bruce (GIB) – 9 credits

Louis Bruce has been exceptional for Gibraltar in the limited matches he has featured in so far. The 17-year-old has played 19 T20Is for his country in which he has scored 565 runs at an average of 33.23 and a strike rate of 118.20.

He also has a top score of an unbeaten 99 to his name. The right-arm medium pacer has picked up 13 wickets, including a four-wicket haul to show for his efforts.

#2 Aryan Dutt (NED) – 8 credits

Aryan Dutt has a fair amount of experience at the highest level. The 19-year-old has played 17 ODIs and five T20Is thus far in his career. He has picked up 13 wickets from 17 matches at an economy rate of 5.28.

Dutt is also a handy batter lower down the order. Dutt can be made the vice-captain of your team if not the captain in the GIB vs NED.

#1 Sebastiaan Braat (NED) - 8.5 credits

Sebastiaan Braat in action during an ECN match (PC: European Cricket Network)

Sebastiaan Braat should lead the bowling attack for the Netherlands in the GIB vs NED match. Having played quite a bit for the Dutch national team, the 30-year-old is expected to deliver.

Braat has picked up nine wickets from six matches at an economy rate of nine with a three-wicket haul to his name.

