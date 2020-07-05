GICB v CCMH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's St. Lucia T10 Blast Match - July 6th, 2020
- Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for GICB v CCMH match of St. Lucia T10 Blast 2020.
- The Gros Islet Cannon Blasters take on the Central Castries in today's match of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2020.
Kimani Melius and the Gros Islet Cannon Blasters play the Central Castries in Match 26 of the St. Lucia T10 Blast on Sunday. The Cannon Blasters are perched comfortably atop the league table with 6 wins in 6 games.
The Central Castries, on the other hand, have faced defeat at the hands of Daren Sammy’s South Castries Lions in their last game. The Cannon Blasters would want to win this one to bring daylight between them and the chasing pack going into the deep end of the tournament.
The Central Castries would want to bring their campaign back on track, and what better way to do it than a victory over the league leaders?
Squads to choose from
Gros Islet Cannon Blasters
Dalton Polius, Garvin Serieux, Tarryck Gabriel, Tyrel Chicot, Dane Edward, Lee Solomon, Vernillius Gabriel, Dornan Edward, Jard Goodman, Larry Edwards, Kimani Melius, Kymani Sexius and Simeon Gerson.
Central Castries
Ackeem Auguste, Alleyn Prospere, Keygan Arnold, Alvin Prospere, Sanjay Hayle, Dillan John, Stephen Naitram, Gaspard Prospere, Keddy Lesporis, Jamaal James, Tyler Sookwa, Jaden Elibox, Jemmi Mauricette, Johnnel Eugene and Rahym Joseph
Predicted Playing XI
South Castries Lions
Garvin Serieux, Kimani Melius, Jard Goodman, Vernillius Gabriel, Tarryck Gabriel, Dornan Edward, Dalton Polius, Tyrel Chicot, Larry Edwards, Kymani Sexius, Simeon Gerson
Central Castries
Gaspard Prospere, Stephen Naitram, Alvin Prospere, Alleyn Prospere, Ackeem Auguste, Jaden Elibox, Jamaal James, Keddy Lesporis, Sanjay Hayle, Tyler Sookwa and Dillan John
Match Details
Match: Gros Islet Cannon Blasters v Central Castries
Date: July 6th, 2020 at 12.00 AM IST
Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia
Pitch Report
With the Gros Islet batsmen knocking up scores of over 100 without any trouble so far, we could expect more of the same in today’s game. With relatively clear skies expected in St. Lucia, the pitch may not have the sluggishness that the bowlers would have liked off it.
St. Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Fantasy SuggestionsGICB v CCMH Dream11 Tips
Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Naitram, G Serieux, A Prospere, L Solomon, K Melius, T Gabriel, D Edward, K Arnold, D John, T Chicot, L Edwards
Captain - K Melius, Vice-captain - G Serieux
Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Naitram, G Serieux, A Prospere, L Solomon, K Melius, T Gabriel, D Edward, J James, D John, T Chicot, S Gerson
Captain - T Gabriel, Vice-captain - K Melius
All matches of the St. Lucia T10 Blast will be streamed live on the Fancode app.Published 05 Jul 2020, 16:24 IST