GICB v CCMH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's St. Lucia T10 Blast Match - July 6th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for GICB v CCMH match of St. Lucia T10 Blast 2020.

The Gros Islet Cannon Blasters take on the Central Castries in today's match of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2020.

St Lucia T10 Blast 2020 Dream11 Suggestions

Kimani Melius and the Gros Islet Cannon Blasters play the Central Castries in Match 26 of the St. Lucia T10 Blast on Sunday. The Cannon Blasters are perched comfortably atop the league table with 6 wins in 6 games.

The Central Castries, on the other hand, have faced defeat at the hands of Daren Sammy’s South Castries Lions in their last game. The Cannon Blasters would want to win this one to bring daylight between them and the chasing pack going into the deep end of the tournament.

The Central Castries would want to bring their campaign back on track, and what better way to do it than a victory over the league leaders?

Squads to choose from

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters

Dalton Polius, Garvin Serieux, Tarryck Gabriel, Tyrel Chicot, Dane Edward, Lee Solomon, Vernillius Gabriel, Dornan Edward, Jard Goodman, Larry Edwards, Kimani Melius, Kymani Sexius and Simeon Gerson.

Central Castries

Ackeem Auguste, Alleyn Prospere, Keygan Arnold, Alvin Prospere, Sanjay Hayle, Dillan John, Stephen Naitram, Gaspard Prospere, Keddy Lesporis, Jamaal James, Tyler Sookwa, Jaden Elibox, Jemmi Mauricette, Johnnel Eugene and Rahym Joseph

Predicted Playing XI

South Castries Lions

Garvin Serieux, Kimani Melius, Jard Goodman, Vernillius Gabriel, Tarryck Gabriel, Dornan Edward, Dalton Polius, Tyrel Chicot, Larry Edwards, Kymani Sexius, Simeon Gerson

Central Castries

Gaspard Prospere, Stephen Naitram, Alvin Prospere, Alleyn Prospere, Ackeem Auguste, Jaden Elibox, Jamaal James, Keddy Lesporis, Sanjay Hayle, Tyler Sookwa and Dillan John

Match Details

Match: Gros Islet Cannon Blasters v Central Castries

Date: July 6th, 2020 at 12.00 AM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia

Pitch Report

With the Gros Islet batsmen knocking up scores of over 100 without any trouble so far, we could expect more of the same in today’s game. With relatively clear skies expected in St. Lucia, the pitch may not have the sluggishness that the bowlers would have liked off it.

St. Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

GICB v CCMH Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Naitram, G Serieux, A Prospere, L Solomon, K Melius, T Gabriel, D Edward, K Arnold, D John, T Chicot, L Edwards

Captain - K Melius, Vice-captain - G Serieux

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Naitram, G Serieux, A Prospere, L Solomon, K Melius, T Gabriel, D Edward, J James, D John, T Chicot, S Gerson

Captain - T Gabriel, Vice-captain - K Melius

All matches of the St. Lucia T10 Blast will be streamed live on the Fancode app.