GICB vs BLS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's St Lucia T10 Blast Match - May 9th, 2021

Match 19 of the St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 has the Gros Islet Cannon Blasters taking on the Babonneau Leatherbacks at the Daren Sammy National Stadium in St Lucia on Sunday.

The Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, led by Kimani Melius, have blown hot and cold this season with only one win in three games at the time of writing. Despite winning their first game of the season, they succumbed to consecutive losses, jolting their chances of a playoff spot.

On the other hand, the Babonneau Leatherbacks have also struggled with one win in two games. However, Shervon Joseph and co impressed against the Soufriere Sulphire earlier in the tournament, which should hold them in good stead ahead of this game.

Although both teams are well-matched on paper, the Gros Islet Cannon Blasters might hold the advantage given their explosive batting unit. With two valuable points up for grabs, we should be in for a cracking game of T10 cricket at the Daren Sammy National Stadium on Sunday.

Squads to choose from

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters

Jard Goodman, Kimani Melius (C), Zidane Arthur, Dornan Edward, Kymani Sexius, Tyrel Chicot, Larry Edwards, Lee Solomon, Khan Elcock, Dalton Polius, Vernillius Gabriel (WK), Bolton Sayers, Jeandell Cyril, Ryan Goodman, Udell Preville, Rouce Paul and Vidal Crandon.

Babonneau Leatherbacks

Alex Joseph, Alvin Lafeuille, Tristan Pierre, Isiah Wilfred, Devon Eugene, Nyeem Rosemond, MC Vern Remy, Stuart Calderon, Caleb Thomas, Shervon Joseph (C), Zayee Antoine, Nehemiah Wilfred, Qwaine Henry, Steven Abraham (WK) and Jervaughn Charles.

Predicted Playing 11

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters

Kimani Melius (c), Khan Elcock, Jard Goodman, Lee Solomon, Vernilius Gabriel (wk), Ryan Goodman, Udell Preville, Larry Edwards, Dornan Edward, Kymani Sexius and Bolton Sayers

Babonneau Leatherbacks

Quaine Henry (wk), Steven Abraham, Alex Joseph, Alvin Lafeuille, Nehemiah Wilfred, Shervon Joseph (c), Caleb Thomas, Zayee Antoine, Nyeem Rosemond, Stuart Calderon and Jevaughn Charles

Match Details

Match: Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Babonneau Leatherbacks, Match 19, St Lucia T10 Blast

Date & Time: 9th May 2021, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet.

Pitch Report

Although the bowlers have enjoyed movement off the surface, a good batting track awaits the two sides at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. Despite the early swing on offer, the ball should skid on to the bat nicely, making for an exciting powerplay phase. As the game progresses, the spinners will come into play although the dimensions of the ground go against them. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 90-95 being par at this venue.

St Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (GICB vs BLS)

GICB vs BLS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Q Henry, V Gabriel, L Solomon, K Melius, A Lafeuille, S Joseph, C Thomas, L Edward, D Edward, K Sexius and J Charles

Captain: S Joseph, Vice-captain: K Melius

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Q Henry, Z Antoine, L Solomon, K Melius, A Lafeuille, S Joseph, C Thomas, L Edward, D Edward, K Sexius and S Calderon

Captain: K Melius, Vice-captain: C Thomas