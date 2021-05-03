GICB vs CCP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's St Lucia T10 Blast Match - May 03, 2021

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters will be up against Choiseul Clay Pots in the seventh match of the St Lucia T10 Blast at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on Monday.

The Gros Islet Cannon Blasters were unbeaten in four league stage matches in the inaugural edition of the St Lucia T10 Blast. But they tumbled towards the business end of the tournament, losing to the Mon Repos Stars by eight runs in the Qualifier. Cannon Blasters have a pretty balanced squad with a good mix of talented young players and experienced campaigners. The Dalton Polius-led side will be determined enough to go one step ahead and make it to the final this time around.

Choiseul Clay Pots, on the other hand, had a pretty ordinary run last time around. They finished fifth with two wins and as many losses from their four St Lucia T10 Blast matches. The Clay Pots have a squad stacked with talented all-rounders who can upset the best teams on their day. Bronte Bess and co. will be hoping to put up a great show and go the distance this season.

Squads to choose from

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters

Jard Goodman, Kimani Melius, Zidane Arthur, Dornan Edward, Kymani Sexius, Tyrel Chicot, Larry Edwards, Lee Solomon, Khan Elcock, Dalton Polius (C), Bolton Sayers, Jeandell Cyril, Ryan Goodman, Udell Preville, Rouce Paul, Vidal Crandon (WK) and Vernillius Gabriel (WK).

Choiseul Clay Pots

Nick Joseph, Bronte Bess (C), Clem St. Rose, Stephane Theophane, Junior Henry, Audy Alexander, Alvinaus Simon, Canice Richardson, Sky Lafeuillee, Valange St. Ange, Vince Smith, Tristan Norbal, Jason Simon (WK).

Probable Playing XIs

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters

Jard Goodman, Kimani Melius, Zidane Arthur, Dornan Edward, Kymani Sexius, Tyrel Chicot, Larry Edwards, Lee Solomon, Dalton Polius (C), Bolton Sayers, Vernillius Gabriel (WK).

Choiseul Clay Pots

Nick Joseph, Bronte Bess (C), Clem St. Rose, Stephane Theophane, Junior Henry, Audy Alexander, Alvinaus Simon, Canice Richardson, Valange St. Ange, Vince Smith, Jason Simon (WK).

Match Details

Match: Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Choiseul Clay Pots, Match 7, St Lucia T10 Blast

Date & Time: 3rd May 2021, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium is a sporting one, which has something to offer for both the batsmen and bowlers. The chasing teams have won most of the games played here, with the average first innings score at the venue being 89 runs.

St Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (GICB vs CCP)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jason Simon, Lee Solomon, Kimani Melius, Junior Henry, Audy Alexander, Larry Edwards, Dalton Polius, Alvinaus Simon, Dornan Edward, Tyrel Chicot, Bronte Bess.

Captain: Kimani Melius. Vice-captain: Audy Alexander.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vernillius Gabriel, Jason Simon, Kimani Melius, Junior Henry, Audy Alexander, Larry Edwards, Dalton Polius, Alvinaus Simon, Dornan Edward, Bronte Bess, Clem St. Rose.

Captain: Larry Edwards. Vice-captain: Dalton Polius.