GICB vs SSCS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for St Lucia T10 Blast 2022, Match 12

The 12th match of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 will see the Gros Islet Cannon Blasters (GICB) take on the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars (SSCS) at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet on Wednesday, 11 May.

The Cannon Blasters didn't have the best of starts in the St Lucia T10 Blast, losing by 10 wickets to the South Castries Lions. However, they will be keen to get off the mark against the City Stars, who are off to a decent start. Although both teams look evenly-matched on paper, the Stars will start as the favorites, given their superior balance. With both teams keen on getting the all-important win, an entertaining game beckons in St Lucia.

GICB vs SSCS Probable Playing 11 Today

GICB XI

Jehan Boodha, Khan Elcock, Lee Solomon, Dalton Polius, Tarrique Edward (c), Dornan Edward, Xymani Sexius, Jeandell Cyril, Royce Paul, Zidane Arthur (wk) and Rene Montoute.

SSCS XI

Julian Sylvester (wk), Brad Tisson, Ashley Hippoltye, Shani Mesmain (c), Xytus Emmanuel, Jervan Charles, Acquinas Sylvester, Jaquain Mesmain, Wayne Prospere, Kevin Gassie and Dalius Monrose.

Match Details

GICB vs SSCS, St Lucia T10 Blast 2022, Match 12

Date and Time: 12th May 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Darren Sammy International Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet

Pitch Report

The pitch is slightly on the slower side where the pacers should get some swing early on, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the pitch should slow down, allowing bowlers to take the pace off to good effect. Both teams may look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 90 being a decent total at the venue.

Today’s GICB vs SSCS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Julian Sylvester: Julian Sylvester was the star of the show for the Sulphur City Stars in the previous game, scoring some quick runs at the top of the order. He is known for his aggressive style of batting and given his form, he is a must-have in your GICB vs SSCS Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Ashley Hippoltye: Ashley Hippoltye is a decent batter who has the ability to take on both spinners and pacers. Although he didn't score many runs in the previous game, he has ample experience to fall back on, holding him in good stead ahead of the game.

All-rounder

Tarrique Edward: The Gros Islet Cannon Blasters captain Tarrique Edward was the lone warrior in the previous game, impressing with both the bat and ball. While he remains the key with the ball in the powerplay overs, Tarrique is likely to bat higher up the order in this game. Given his skill-set, Tarrique is a good addition to your GICB vs SSCS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Dornan Edward: Alongside Tarrique, Dornan Edward also played a decent hand with the bat, albeit in a losing cause. However, his ability with both the bat and ball should serve his side well with the conditions playing into his hands. With Dornan due for a big performance, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in GICB vs SSCS Dream11 prediction team

Dornan Edward (GICB)

Julian Sylvester (SSCS)

Shani Mesmain (SSCS)

Important stats for GICB vs SSCS Dream11 prediction team

Tarrique Edward - 33(20) and 0/17 in the previous match

Bradley Tisson - 10(10) and 1/16 in the previous match

Julian Sylvester - 48(19) in the previous match

GICB vs SSCS Dream11 Prediction Today (St Lucia T10 Blast 2022)

GICB vs SSCS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - St Lucia T10 Blast 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Sylvester, L Solomon, X Emmanuel, A Hippoltye, J Boodha, K Gassie, T Edward, D Edward, W Prospere, J Cyril and A Sylvester.

Captain: T Edward. Vice-captain: J Sylvester.

GICB vs SSCS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - St Lucia T10 Blast 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Sylvester, L Solomon, X Emmanuel, J Charles, J Boodha, B Tisson, T Edward, D Edward, W Prospere, J Cyril and A Sylvester.

Captain: T Edward. Vice-captain: X Emmanuel.

