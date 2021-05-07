GICB vs SSCS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's St Lucia T10 Blast Match - May 07, 2021

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters will be up against the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars in the 16th match of the St Lucia T10 Blast at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet on Friday.

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters started their St Lucia T10 Blast campaign with a bang, winning their first match convincingly by five wickets. However, the Mon Repos Stars beat them by six runs in their last match. The Cannon Blasters have won one of their two matches and are currently sixth in the points table.

The Soufriere Sulphur City Stars, on the other hand, have won two out of their four St Lucia T10 Blast matches and are currently second in the standings. They will head into Friday's fixture on the back of a 11-run loss to the Babonneau Leatherbacks

Squads to choose from

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters

Jard Goodman, Kimani Melius (C), Zidane Arthur, Dornan Edward, Kymani Sexius, Tyrel Chicot, Larry Edwards, Lee Solomon, Khan Elcock, Dalton Polius, Vernillius Gabriel (WK), Bolton Sayers, Jeandell Cyril, Ryan Goodman, Udell Preville, Rouce Paul and Vidal Crandon.

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars

Ashley Hippolyte, Keither Prospere, Denver Didier, Xytus Emmanuel, Wayne Prospere, Kervell Prospere, Jervan Charles, Quint Mesmain, Shanii Mesmain (C), Bradley Tisson, Kevin Gassie, Dalius Monrose, Tenncay Hippolyte (WK) and Julian Sylvester.

Probable Playing XIs

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters

Kimani Melius (C), Khan Elcock, Jard Goodman, Vernillius Gabriel (WK), Lee Solomon, Larry Edwards, Tyrel Chicot, Udell Preville, Royce Paul, Dornan Edward, Kymani Sexius.

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars

Shani Mesmain (C), Keither Prospere, Tennacy Hippoltye (WK), Julian Sylvester, Ashley Hippoltye, Xytus Emmanuel, Bradely Tisson, Dalius Monrose, Jervan Charles, Kevin Gassie, Kervell Prospere.

Match Details

Match: Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Soufriere Sulphur City Stars, Match 16, St Lucia T10 Blast

Date & Time: 7th May 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has dramatically favored the bowlers in the last couple of matches. The wicket tends to slow down as the game progresses, making batting first the preferred option on this ground. Anything around 90 runs is a good first innings score at the venue.

St Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (GICB vs SSCS)

GICB vs SSCS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - St Lucia T10 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Julian Sylvester, Kimani Melius, Lee Solomon, Xytus Emmanuel, Ashley Hippoltye, Larry Edwards, Shani Mesmain, Bradely Tisson, Dornan Edward, Kervell Prospere, Jervan Charles.

Captain: Shani Mesmain. Vice-captain: Kimani Melius.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Julian Sylvester, Kimani Melius, Jard Goodman, Xytus Emmanuel, Larry Edwards, Shani Mesmain, Bradely Tisson, Dornan Edward, Tyrel Chicot, Kervell Prospere, Jervan Charles.

Captain: Shani Mesmain. Vice-captain: Xytus Emmanuel.