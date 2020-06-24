GICB vs VFNR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's St. Lucia T10 Blast Match - June 24th, 2020
- Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for GICB vs VFNR match of St. Lucia T10 Blast 2020.
- The Gros Islet Cannon Blasters take on the Vieux Fort North Raiders in Match 4 of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2020.
With the St. Lucia T10 Blast in full flow, the Gros Islet Cannon Blasters take on the Vieux Fort North Raiders in the fourth game of what promises to be an exciting tournament.
If day one of the St. Lucia T10 Blast is anything to go by, you can expect plenty of fireworks from this game too. St. Lucia welcomed cricket back to the island with Mon Repos Stars running riot on the Mabouya Constrictor bowling attack.
While Mabouya Constrictor did score 96 in response, that would not be enough. One can expect more sparks to fly as the Gros Islet Cannon Blasters face off against the Vieux Fort North Raiders.
Squads to choose from
Gros Islet Cannon Blasters
Dalton Polius, Garvin Serieux, Tarryck Gabriel, Tyrel Chicot, Dane Edward, Lee Solomon, Vernillius Gabriel, Dornan Edward, Jard Goodman, Larry Edwards, Kimani Melius, Kymani Sexius and Simeon Gerson.
Vieux Fort North Raiders
Atanus Alberson, Chrislon Fanis, Hafeez Ali, Junior Peter, Richie Robert, Jevin Isidore, Al Prince, Garvey Mitchel, David Naitram, Curtly Johnny, Ernell Sextius, Shem Paul and Ricky Hippoltye.
Predicted Playing XI
Gros Islet Cannon Blasters
G Serieux, K Melius, D Edward, J Goodman, L Solomon, D Edward, T Gabriel, T Chicot, S Gerson, D Polius, K Sexius
Vieux Fort North Raiders
J Peters, J Isidore, A Prince, C Fanis, D Naitram, C Johnny, E Sextius, G Mitchell, S Paul, R Hippoltye, A Alberson
Match Details
Match: Gros Islet Cannon Blasters v Vieux Fort North Raiders
Date: June 25th, 2020 at 12.00 AM IST
Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia
Pitch Report
Going by the action on day 1 of the tournament, it is safe to say that the pitch at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium is a batting paradise. Expect sparks to fly, as the batsmen make the most of the batting surface. The cloud cover could help the pace bowlers a little bit, helping them extract some movement from the pitch.
St. Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Fantasy SuggestionsFantasy Suggestion #1: G Seriux, A Prince, C Fanis, J Isidore, D Edward, C Johnny, G Mitchel, D Edward, A Alberson, K Sexius, S Gerson
Captain - D Edward, Vice-captain - C Johnny
Fantasy Suggestion #2: G Seriux, A Prince, C Fanis, J Isidore, D Edward, C Johnny, E Sextius, D Edward, A Alberson, D Polius, S Gerson
Captain - C Johnny, Vice-captain - D Edward
All matches of the St. Lucia T10 Blast will be streamed live on the Fancode app.Published 24 Jun 2020, 14:01 IST