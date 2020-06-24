GICB vs VFNR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's St. Lucia T10 Blast Match - June 24th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for GICB vs VFNR match of St. Lucia T10 Blast 2020.

The Gros Islet Cannon Blasters take on the Vieux Fort North Raiders in Match 4 of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2020.

St Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 FantasyGICB v VFNR Dream11 Tips

With the St. Lucia T10 Blast in full flow, the Gros Islet Cannon Blasters take on the Vieux Fort North Raiders in the fourth game of what promises to be an exciting tournament.

If day one of the St. Lucia T10 Blast is anything to go by, you can expect plenty of fireworks from this game too. St. Lucia welcomed cricket back to the island with Mon Repos Stars running riot on the Mabouya Constrictor bowling attack.

While Mabouya Constrictor did score 96 in response, that would not be enough. One can expect more sparks to fly as the Gros Islet Cannon Blasters face off against the Vieux Fort North Raiders.

Squads to choose from

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters

Dalton Polius, Garvin Serieux, Tarryck Gabriel, Tyrel Chicot, Dane Edward, Lee Solomon, Vernillius Gabriel, Dornan Edward, Jard Goodman, Larry Edwards, Kimani Melius, Kymani Sexius and Simeon Gerson.

Vieux Fort North Raiders

Atanus Alberson, Chrislon Fanis, Hafeez Ali, Junior Peter, Richie Robert, Jevin Isidore, Al Prince, Garvey Mitchel, David Naitram, Curtly Johnny, Ernell Sextius, Shem Paul and Ricky Hippoltye.

Predicted Playing XI

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters

G Serieux, K Melius, D Edward, J Goodman, L Solomon, D Edward, T Gabriel, T Chicot, S Gerson, D Polius, K Sexius

Vieux Fort North Raiders

J Peters, J Isidore, A Prince, C Fanis, D Naitram, C Johnny, E Sextius, G Mitchell, S Paul, R Hippoltye, A Alberson

Match Details

Match: Gros Islet Cannon Blasters v Vieux Fort North Raiders

Date: June 25th, 2020 at 12.00 AM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia

Pitch Report

Going by the action on day 1 of the tournament, it is safe to say that the pitch at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium is a batting paradise. Expect sparks to fly, as the batsmen make the most of the batting surface. The cloud cover could help the pace bowlers a little bit, helping them extract some movement from the pitch.

St. Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

G Seriux, A Prince, C Fanis, J Isidore, D Edward, C Johnny, G Mitchel, D Edward, A Alberson, K Sexius, S Gerson

Captain - D Edward, Vice-captain - C Johnny

Fantasy Suggestion #2: G Seriux, A Prince, C Fanis, J Isidore, D Edward, C Johnny, E Sextius, D Edward, A Alberson, D Polius, S Gerson

Captain - C Johnny, Vice-captain - D Edward

All matches of the St. Lucia T10 Blast will be streamed live on the Fancode app.