GJG vs BHK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Legends League T20, Match 9

Gujarat Giants (GJG) will take on Bhilwara Kings (BHK) in the 9th match of the Legends League T20 at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Tuesday (September 27). Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the GJG vs BHK Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Gujarat Giants are second in the standings, having won two out of their four matches. They were defeated by India Capitals by six wickets in their last match.

Bhilwara Kings, on the other hand, are placed at the bottom of the points table, having won one out of their four matches played. They were defeated by Manipal Tigers by three runs in their last match.

GJG vs BHK Match Details

The 9th match of the Legends League T20 will be played on September 27 at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. The match is set to take place at 7:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GJG vs BHK, Legends League T20, Match 9

Date and Time: September 27, 2022, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

GJG vs BHK Pitch Report

The track at the Barabati Stadium is a balanced surface, which will assist the seamers more than the spinners. The pacers can trouble the batters in the initial phase of the innings.

The spinners, on the other hand, will have to bowl tight lines to curb the run-rate. Two of the last three matches played at this venue have been won by sides bowling first.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 140

Average second innings score: 110

GJG vs BHK Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Gujarat Giants: L-W

Bhilwara Kings: L-W-W

GJG vs BHK probable playing 11s for today’s match

GJG Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

GJG Probable Playing 11

Richard Levi (WK), Kevin O'Brien, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Manvinder Bisla, Thisara Perera, Rayad Emrit, Joginder Sharma, Elton Chigumbura, Graeme Swann, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ajantha Mendis.

BHK Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

BHK Probable Playing 11

Matt Prior (WK), Rajesh Bishnoi, Morne van Wyk, William Porterfield, Tanmay Srivastava, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Tino Best, Tim Bresnan, Fidel Edwards, Monty Panesar.

GJG vs BHK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Parthiv Patel (2 matches, 58 runs, Strike Rate: 193.33)

Patel can be a brilliant pick from the wicket-keeper section for Tuesday's match. He has scored 58 runs at a strike rate of 193.33 in two matches.

Top Batter pick

Tillakaratne Dilshan (2 matches, 75 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 122.95 and Economy Rate: 9.00)

Dilshan is a quality batter whose part-time bowling can prove to be crucial on Tuesday. He has scored 75 runs while scalping two wickets in two matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Irfan Pathan (3 matches, 55 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 125.00 and Economy Rate: 7.25)

Pathan could be a brilliant utility pick in your fantasy team. He has scored 55 runs and also scalped a wicket in three outings for Bhilwara Kings.

Top Bowler pick

Fidel Edwards (3 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 8.36)

Edwards can provide regular breakthroughs for Manipal Tigers on Tuesday with his right-arm fast bowling. He has struck five wickets at an economy rate of 8.36 in three matches.

GJG vs BHK match captain and vice-captain choices

Yusuf Pathan

Pathan should be the top choice to lead your fantasy team as he can contribute in all departments. He has smashed 100 runs while picking up five wickets in three matches.

Kevin O'Brien

O'Brien is the leading run-scorer for Gujarat Giants in the Legends League T20 with 152 runs at a strike rate of 163.44 in three games. He could score some quick-fire runs on Tuesday.

5 Must-picks with players stats for GJG vs BHK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Yusuf Pathan 100 runs and 5 wickets in 3 matches Kevin O'Brien 152 runs in 3 matches Fidel Edwards 5 wickets in 3 matches Tillakaratne Dilshan 75 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches Tanmay Srivastava 81 runs in 3 matches

GJG vs BHK match expert tips

Yusuf Pathan could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.

GJG vs BHK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Head to Head League

GJG vs BHK Dream11 Prediction - Legends Leagues Cricket

JG vs BHK Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Parthiv Patel, Naman Ojha

Batters: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kevin O'Brien, Tanmay Srivastava

All-rounders: Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Thisara Perera

Bowlers: Tim Bresnan, Fidel Edwards, Mitchell McClenaghan

GJG vs BHK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Grand League

GJG vs BHK Dream11 Prediction - Legends Leagues Cricket

GJG vs BHK Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Parthiv Patel

Batters: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kevin O'Brien, William Porterfield, Tanmay Srivastava

All-rounders: Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Thisara Perera

Bowlers: Ajantha Mendis, Fidel Edwards, Tino Best

