GJG vs MNT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Legends League T20, Match 5

Gujarat Giants (GJG) will take on Manipal Tigers (MNT) in the fifth match of the Legends League T20 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, September 22. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the GJG vs MNT Dream11 Fantasy Prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.
Gujarat Giants are sitting atop the points table, having won as many as two matches. Manipal Tigers, on the other hand, are placed at the bottom of the points table, having lost two in two.
The last time the two teams met, Gujarat Giants registered a two-wicket victory over Manipal Tigers.
GJG vs MNT Match Details
The fifth match of the Legends League T20 will be played on September 22 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The match is set to take place at 7.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
GJG vs MNT, Legends League T20, Match 5
Date and Time: September 22, 2022, 7.30 pm IST
Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
GJG vs MNT Pitch Report
The track at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is a balanced surface, which will assist the seamers more than the spinners. The pacers will be seen troubling the batters in the initial phase of the innings.
The spinners, on the other hand, will have to bowl tight lines to curb the run rate. Two of the last three matches played at this venue have been won by sides bowling first.
Last 3 Matches (this tournament)
Matches won by batting first: 1
Matches won by bowling first: 2
Average first innings score: 203
Average second innings score: 185
GJG vs MNT Form Guide (Last 5 matches)
Gujarat Giants: W-W
Manipal Tigers: L-L
GJG vs MNT probable playing 11s for today’s match
GJG Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
GJG Probable Playing 11
Parthiv Patel (WK), Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kevin O'Brien, Virender Sehwag (C), Joginder Sharma, Yashpal Singh, Lendl Simmons, Thisara Perera, Rayad Emrit, Mitchell McClenaghan, Graeme Swann, KP Appanna, and Ashok Dinda.
MNT Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
MNT Probable Playing 11
Tatenda Taibu (WK), Mohammad Kaif, Swapnil Asnodkar, Shivakant Shukla, Corey Anderson, Pardeep Sahu, Ravikant Shukla, Harbhajan Singh (C), Chris Mpofu, Ryan Sidebottom, Parvinder Awana, and Muttiah Muralitharan.
GJG vs MNT Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Parthiv Patel (2 matches, 58 runs, Strike Rate: 193.33)
Patel can be a brilliant pick from the wicket-keeper section for Thursday's match. He has scored 58 runs at a strike rate of 193.33 in two matches.
Top Batter pick
Kevin O'Brien (2 matches, 129 runs, Strike Rate: 161.25)
O'Brien has been in brilliant form with the bat in the last couple of matches, smashing 129 runs at a strike rate of 161.25 in two games. He could also score some quick-fire runs on Thursday.
Top All-rounder pick
Pardeep Sahu (2 matches, 40 runs, Strike Rate: 160.00)
Sahu has played two crucial knocks for Manipal Tigers in the Legends League T20 and will look to emulate the same on Thursday. He has scored 40 runs at a strike rate of 160.00 in two matches.
Top Bowler pick
Harbhajan Singh (2 matches, 18 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 200.00 and Economy Rate: 6.75)
Singh can provide regular breakthroughs for Manipal Tigers on Thursday with his off-break bowling. He has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 6.75 in two matches, while also scoring 18 runs.
GJG vs MNT match captain and vice-captain choices
Tillakaratne Dilshan
Dilshan should be the top choice to lead your fantasy team as he can contribute points from both ends. Although he is yet to contribute with the bat, he has scalped two wickets at an economy rate of 9.00 in one match.
Thisara Perera
Perera can prove to be a brilliant utility pick in your fantasy team. He has scored 23 runs while scalping three wickets in two outings for Gujarat Giants.
5 Must-picks with players stats for GJG vs MNT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
GJG vs MNT match expert tips
Tillakaratne Dilshan could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.
Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this GJG vs MNT match, click here!
GJG vs MNT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Parthiv Patel
Batters: Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kevin O'brien, Shivakant Shukla
All-rounders: Thisara Perera, Pardeep Sahu
Bowlers: Harbhajan Singh, Muttiah Muralitharan, Mitchell McClenaghan
GJG vs MNT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Parthiv Patel
Batters: Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif, Tillakaratne Dilshan
All-rounders: Rayad Emrit, Thisara Perera
Bowlers: Harbhajan Singh, Muttiah Muralitharan, Ryan Sidebottom, Ashok Dinda, Mitchell McClenaghan