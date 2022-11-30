GKC vs JRC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report Jabalpur T20 Premier League, Match 12

Gymkhana Club will take on Jabalpur Champions (GKC vs JRC) in the 12th match of the Jabalpur T20 Premier League 2022 on Wednesday, November 30. The Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur will host this contest.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GKC vs JRC Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Gymkhana Club have won one out of their two matches and are sixth in the points table. They won their last match against CDL by 20 runs.

The Jabalpur Champions also boast an identical record, having won one out of their two matches, but are fourth in the points table. They won their last match against MHC by four wickets.

With both teams entering this game on the back of victories, we could be in for an exciting and close-fought encounter.

GKC vs JRC Match Details

The 12th match of the Jabalpur T20 Premier League 2022 will be played on November 30 at the Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur. The match is set to take place at 1:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Gymkhana Club vs Jabalpur Champions, Jabalpur T20 Premier League 2022, Match 12.

Date and Time: November 30, 2022, 1:30 pm IST.

Venue: Ranital Stadium, Jabalpur.

GKC vs JRC Pitch Report

The track at the Ranital Stadium is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand, but could struggle later on. Three out of the last five matches played here have been won by the chasing teams.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by the team batting first: 2.

Matches won by the team bowling first: 3.

Average first innings score: 130.

Average second innings score: 140.

GKC vs JRC Form Guide (Last 3 matches)

Gymkhana Club: W L.

Jabalpur Champions: W L.

GKC vs JRC probable playing 11s for today’s match

GKC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for Gymkhana Club heading into this match.

GKC Probable Playing 11

Vijay Thorat, Vishnukant Chauhan (WK), Sunil Kumar-II, Kapil Sorabh, Shubham Yadav-l, Sanjay Bhaskar, Prabhat Chandra, Tushar Chaudhari, Navnath Zakane, Ganesh Wanjale, Vijay Gautam.

JRC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the Jabalpur Champions ahead of this encounter.

JRC Probable Playing 11

Rakesh Kumar (WK), Hemant Sharma, Kevin Parmar, Aditya Yadav, Vijay Patel, Vikash Kumar, Rajveer Aanjna, Jayant Goyal, Nishant Choudhary, Tushar Chauhan, Prakhar Pandey.

GKC vs JRC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Rakesh Kumar (Two matches, 78 runs, Strike Rate: 102.63)

Rakesh Kumar will bat in the top order and could also earn additional points from catches and stumpings, making him a solid pick for your Dream11 team. He has scored 78 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 102.63 and will look to add to his tally in this contest.

Top Batter pick

Akhil Yadav (Two matches, 22 runs, Strike Rate: 70.97)

Akhil Yadav has played decently in the last few matches, scoring 22 runs at a strike rate of 70.97 in two matches. He is due for a big score and could prove to be a crucial pick in this match.

Top All-rounder pick

Vikash Kumar (Two matches, 22 runs and two wickets, Strike Rate: 100.00, Economy Rate: 6.00)

Vikash Kumar has picked up two wickets while scoring 22 runs in two matches. His ability to contribute crucial points in both departments makes him a must-have pick on your Fantasy team for this game.

Top Bowler pick

Tushar Chauhan (Two matches, five wickets, Economy Rate: 3.88)

Tushar Chauhan has scalped five wickets in two matches so far. In addition to taking wickets, he also boasts an incredible economy rate of just 3.88. His wicket-taking ability is bound to have a say in this game and he should be a lock pick in your fantasy team.

GKC vs JRC match captain and vice-captain choices

Vikash Kumar

Vikash Kumar has picked up two wickets while scoring 22 runs in two matches. He is an unquestionable choice for the captaincy as he has displayed his ability to contribute on multiple fronts already in this tournament.

Mauli Rathod

Mauli Rathod can pick up wickets regularly and can also be quite useful with the bat. He scored 21 runs and also picked up one wicket in his last match and will be keen to extend his good run of form in this game.

5 Must-picks with players stats for GKC vs JRC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Tushar Chauhan: Five wickets in two matches.

Rakesh Kumar: 78 runs in two matches.

Mauli Rathod: 21 runs and one wicket in one match.

Vikash Kumar: Two wickets and 22 runs in two matches.

Sunil Kumar-II: Two wickets and six runs in two matches.

GKC vs JRC match expert tips

Tushar Chauhan has looked promising with the ball and will be given the responsibility of hunting a few crucial scalps on Wednesday. He could prove to be a match-winner and is a good option to have on your Dream11 Fantasy team for this game.

GKC vs JRC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Head to Head Leaguel

Gymkhana Club vs Jabalpur Champions Dream11 Prediction - Jabalpur T20 League - Fantasy Team Suggestion #1

Gymkhana Club vs Jabalpur Champions Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Rakesh Kumar, Vishnukant Chauhan.

Batters: Akhil Yadav, Sunil Kumar-II, Shubham Yadav-I.

All-rounders: Prabhat Chandra, Mauli Rathod, Vikash Kumar.

Bowlers: Tushar Chauhan, Vedant Singh, Daksh Gulia.

GKC vs JRC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Grand League

Gymkhana Club vs Jabalpur Champions Dream11 Prediction - Jabalpur T20 League - Fantasy Team Suggestion #2

Gymkhana Club vs Jabalpur Champions Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Rakesh Kumar, Hemant Sharma, Vijay Thorat.

Batters: Akhil Yadav, Sunil Kumar-II, Kapil Sorabh.

All-rounders: Vikash Kumar, Mauli Rathod.

Bowlers: Sadain Faiz Khan, Tushar Chauhan, Daksh Gulia.

