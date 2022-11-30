Create
GYC vs JRC
Vijay Thorat

Bat & Wk

Vishnukant Chauhan

Bat

Sunil Kumar-II

Bat

Kapil Sorabh

Bat

Dimple Kumar

Bat

Sanjay Bhaskar

Bat

Prabhat Chandra

All

Mauli Rathod

All

Daksh Gulia

Bowl

Ganesh Wanjale

Bowl

Sartaj Ansari

Bowl

Rakesh Kumar

Bat

Hemant Sharma

Bat & Wk

Kevin Parmar

Bat

Aditya Yadav

All

Vikash Kumar

All

Tushar Chauhan

Bowl

Saurav Das

All

Jayant Goyal

All

Vedant Singh

Bowl

Sadain Faiz Khan

Bowl

Prakhar Pandey

Bowl

Prince Sharma

 

Vijay Gautam

 

Shubham Yadav-I

 

Tushar Chaudhari

 

Naresh Dewasi

 

Navnath Zakane

 

Arvind Upreti

 

Nishant Choudhary

 

Vijay Patel

 

Rajveer Aanjna

 

Akhil Yadav

 

Match Details
Match
Match 12
Jabalpur T20 Premiere League
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
30 Nov, 01:30 PM IST
Venue
Ranital Stadium, Jabalpur
Overview
Team Stats
Toss yet to take place
Playing XI Lineups out
Players stats in series Stats as per Playing 11
Most Runs
Best Strike Rate
Most Wickets
Best Eco Rate

1.Rakesh Kumar

JRC . WK

78 Runs

2 Matches

2.Prabhat Chandra

GYC . ALL

35 Runs

2 Matches

3.Daksh Gulia

GYC . BOWL

31 Runs

2 Matches

4.Ganesh Wanjale

GYC . BOWL

30 Runs

2 Matches

5.Sartaj Ansari

GYC . BOWL

24 Runs

2 Matches

Team Form (Last 5 Matches)
Gymkhana Club

W

L

-

-

-

Jabalpur Champions

W

L

-

-

-

Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Match starts in
Starts 30 Nov 2022, 01:30 PM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.