GKH vs GGC Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Bangabandhu T20 2020 Match – December 18th, 2020

In a rematch of Qualifier 1 of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020, Gemcon Khulna will square off against Gazi Group Chattogram in the Final. The game will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Friday.

Gazi Group Chattogram finished the league stage as the table toppers. They entered the championship game by defeating Beximco Dhaka in Qualifier 2. The Mahmudullah-led side will be determined to take revenge for their defeat in Qualifier 1 to Gemcon Khulna and win the prestigious Bangabandhu T20 Cup.

Gemcon Khulna, on the other hand, finished the league stage in the second position. They earned a direct entry into the championship game after defeating Gazi Group Chattogram in Qualifier 1 and will be hoping for a similar result in the Final.

But, GKH have an intimidating task ahead as they will be missing the services of their star player Shakib Al Hasan, who has left the camp due to family reasons.

With the Bangabandhu T20 Cup title at stake, both teams will look to put in their best efforts to be crowned champions.

Squads to choose from

Gemcon Khulna

Jahurul Islam, Zakir Hasan (WK), Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah (C), Shamim Hossain, Ariful Haque, Shuvagata Hom, Shahidul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Al-Amin Hossain, Salman Hossain, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Rishad Hossain, Shafiul Islam and Nazmul Islam Apu.

Gazi Group Chattogram

Liton Das (WK), Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Mithun (C), Mosaddek Hossain, Shamsur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Shykat Ali, Sanjit Saha, Taijul Islam and Mehedi Hasan.

Predicted Playing-11s

Gemcon Khulna

Jahurul Islam, Zakir Hasan (WK), Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah (C), Mashrafe Mortaza, Ariful Haque, Shamim Hossain, Shuvagata Hom, Shahidul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Al-Amin Hossain.

Gazi Group Chattogram

Liton Das (WK), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun (C), Shamsur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Ziaur Rahman, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shoriful Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahidul Islam.

Match Details

Match: Gemcon Khulna vs Gazi Group Chattogram, Final

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Date: 18th December 2020 at 04:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The track at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium has been a balanced one for the bowlers. Both pacers and spinners can prove lethal in this important game. Meanwhile, the batsmen will have to spend some time at the crease before they can go for the big hits.

Many close encounters have taken place at this venue and the same could happen this time around as well. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 158 runs.

GKH vs GGC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

GKH v GGC Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Shuvagata Hom, Shamsur Rahman, Jahurul Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Mashrafe Mortaza, Shahidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

Captain: Liton Das. Vice-Captain: Soumya Sarkar.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Liton Das, Shuvagata Hom, Shamsur Rahman, Jahurul Islam, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Ariful Haque, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam.

Captain: Mustafizur Rahman. Vice-Captain: Liton Das.