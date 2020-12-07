Gazi Group Chattogram will take on Gemcon Khulna in Match No. 16 of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup.

Both these sides have already qualified for the semi-finals of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup. Gazi Group Chattogram won their first four matches in a row before stuttering to a loss against Dhaka. Despite their first loss of the season, Mohammad Mithun’s side sits on top of the points table with a net run rate of 1.006.

With four wins in the competition, Gemcon Khulna are placed second in the standings. With a win against Chattogram, they would be able to move to the top of the table. Mahmudullah’s side has won the last three games in a row.

Squads to choose from:

Gemcon Khulna

Jahurul Islam, Zakir Hasan (WK), Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (C), Shamim Hossain, Ariful Haque, Shuvagata Hom, Shahidul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Al-Amin Hossain, Salman Hossain, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Rishad Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Nazmul Islam Apu

Gazi Group Chattogram

Liton Das (WK), Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Mithun (C), Mosaddek Hossain, Shamsur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Shykat Ali, Sanjit Saha, Taijul Islam, Mehedi Hasan

Predicted Playing XI

Gemcon Khulna

Jahurul Islam, Zakir Hasan (WK), Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (C), Shamim Hossain, Ariful Haque, Shuvagata Hom, Shahidul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Al-Amin Hossain

Gazi Group Chattogram

Liton Das (WK), Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Mithun (C), Mosaddek Hossain, Shamsur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Match Details

Match: Gemcon Khulna vs Gazi Group Chattogram, Match 16

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Date and Time: 8th December 2020, 6:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch has been balanced so far in the tournament. Scoring lots of runs while batting first hasn’t been easy, and neither has been chasing.

Both the pacers and the spinners have performed well so far. Considering the fact that both the sides have decent batting units, they may end up choosing to bowl first. The average score on this pitch in the last 10 games has been 137 but both teams would consider 150 runs as the par score.

GKH vs GGC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

GKH vs GGC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Liton Das, Shuvagata Hom, Shamim Hossain, Jahurul Islam, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mustafizur Rahman, Shahidul Islam, Shoriful Islam

Captain: Liton Das, Vice-Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zakir Hasan, Liton Das, Shuvagata Hom, Shamim Hossain, Jahurul Islam, Mosaddek Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mustafizur Rahman, Shahidul Islam, Shoriful Islam

Captain: Soumya Sarkar, Vice-Captain: Mustafizur Rahman