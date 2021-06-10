GLA vs GLO Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 10th, 2021

Glamorgan and Gloucestershire will lock horns at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday in the eighth match of the T20 Blast.

Glamorgan had an exceptional squad last season but couldn’t live up to expectations. They crashed out of the league after having won just four matches while losing the remaining four. Glamorgan will look to put up some inspirational performances this season.

Meanwhile, Gloucestershire were unstoppable for the majority of the tournament last season as they topped their group. Gloucestershire’s dominance ended in the semi-finals when Surrey steamrolled past them by six wickets.

On that note, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 fantasy team for the T20 Blast match between Glamorgan and Gloucestershire.

#3 Marnus Labuschagne

Marsh One Day Cup - NSW v QLD

Australian middle-order batsman Marnus Labuschagne has been rapidly rising through the ranks in the shortest format of the game. He has been included by Glamorgan for this encounter and his batting in this fast-paced format will be interesting to watch.

Labuschagne is yet to make his T20I debut for Australia but his prowess in the 50-over game is known to many. He can shift gears with ease according to the situation of the game. Moreover, his part time leg-spin will be an added advantage for his side.

#2 Ian Cockbain

Gloucestershire v Northamptonshire Steelbacks - T20 Blast 2020 Quarter Final

Gloucestershire top-order batsman Ian Cockbain had an exceptional T20 Blast season last year with 399 runs in 11 innings. His strike-rate of 170 was pretty impressive and helped his team reach the semi-finals.

With Sophia Gardens offering shorter boundaries, Cockbain is expected to do well in the powerplay overs. His consistency with the willow is a bonus point for Gloucestershire.

#1 Chris Dent

Gloucestershire CCC Press Day

Chris Dent was a bit inconsistent during the previous edition of the T20 Blast but his valuable knocks under pressure made him one of the players to watch out for.

He had decent figures of 371 runs in 11 innings at an average of 34 last season that included four impressive half-centuries. His strike-rate of 154 will also be helpful for Gloucestershire in the crucial stages of the game.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee