GLA vs HAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Domestic One-Day Cup Match

Glamorgan Cricket (GLA) will lock horns with the Hampshire Hawks (HAM) in a Group B fixture of the English Domestic One-Day Cup at The Gnoll in Heath on Friday, August 19.

Glamorgan Cricket are seventh in the Group B standings, having won two out of their six matches. They lost their last game against Lancashire Lightning by nine wickets. The Hampshire Hawks, on the other hand, are sitting atop the points table after winning their first five fixtures. They defeated Lancashire Lightning by two wickets in their last match.

GLA vs HAM Probable Playing 11 Today

GLA XI

Tom Bevan, Sam Northeast, Colin Ingram, Kiran Carlson (C), Chris Cooke (WK), Joe Cooke, Tom Cullen, James Weighell, Andy Gorvin, Ruaidhri Smith, Prem Sisodiya.

HAM XI

Nick Gubbins (C), Ben Brown (WK), Tom Prest, Aneurin Donald, Fletcha Middleton, Felix Organ, Toby Albert, Scott Currie, Dominic Kelly, John Turner, Jack Campbell.

Match Details

GLA vs HAM, English Domestic One-Day Cup, Group B

Date and Time: 19th August 2022, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: The Gnoll, Heath.

Pitch Report

The surface at Gnoll generally favors the batters. But the pacers are also expected to get ample help with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 193 runs.

Today’s GLA vs HAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben Brown: Brown has scored 69 runs at a strike rate of 66.99 in five English Domestic One-Day Cup matches. He can also help you fetch some valuable points from behind the stumps.

Batters

Colin Ingram: Ingram has scored 264 runs at a strike rate of 89.18 in six matches, while also picking up three wickets.

Tom Prest: Prest is Hampshire's leading run-scorer with 265 runs at a strike rate of 101.14 in five matches.

All-rounders

Dan Douthwaite: Douthwaite is one of the best all-rounders in the English Domestic One-Day Cup and cannot be overlooked for Friday's match. He has scored 46 runs and picked up five wickets in five matches.

Felix Organ: Organ has scored 53 runs while also taking five wickets in five games.

Bowlers

James Weighell: Weighell could prove to be the difference between the two teams on Friday. He has scored 62 runs and also picked up five wickets in five matches.

Scott Currie: Currie will lead Glamorgan's bowling attack, having scalped 11 wickets at an economy rate of 4.95 in five matches. He has also scored 93 runs.

Top 5 best players to pick in GLA vs HAM Dream11 prediction team

Scott Currie (HAM) - 506 points

Kiran Carlson (GLA) - 441 points

Colin Ingram (GLA) - 436 points

Tom Prest (HAM) - 386 points

Jack Campbell (HAM) - 347 points

Important Stats for GLA vs HAM Dream11 prediction team

Scott Currie: 93 runs and 11 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 96.87 and ER - 4.95

Kiran Carlson: 201 runs and 6 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 80.72 and ER - 5.04

Colin Ingram: 264 runs and 3 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 89.18 and ER - 7.00

Tom Prest: 265 runs and 1 wicket in 5 matches; SR - 101.14 and ER - 14.00

Jack Campbell: 11 wickets in 5 matches; ER - 2.18

GLA vs HAM Dream11 Prediction Today (English Domestic One-Day Cup)

GLA vs HAM Dream 11 Prediction - English Domestic One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Brown, Tom Cullen, Colin Ingram, Nick Gubbins, Kiran Carlson, Tom Prest, Felix Organ, James Weighell, Prem Sisodiya, Jack Campbell, Scott Currie.

Captain: Kiran Carlson. Vice-captain: Scott Currie.

GLA vs HAM Dream 11 Prediction - English Domestic One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben Brown, Chris Cooke, Colin Ingram, Sam Northeast, Nick Gubbins, Kiran Carlson, Fletcha Middleton, Felix Organ, James Weighell, Scott Currie, John Turner.

Captain: Nick Gubbins. Vice-captain: Colin Ingram.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar