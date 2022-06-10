GLA vs HAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 67

Glamorgan will take on Hampshire in the 67th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Friday.

Glamorgan have been extremely underwhelming in the Vitality T20 Blast 2022. Having played seven league matches so far, they are second from bottom in the South Group. The side have won two matches and lost four of those encounters. They come into this match after losing their previous clash against Gloucestershire by five wickets.

Hampshire have had a decent campaign and are right in the middle of the South Group. They have won three fixtures and have lost on four occasions. The side have six points to their name and are tied on points with two other sides Sussex and Middlesex. Hampshire defeated Essex by 32 runs in their last game.

GLA vs HAM Probable Playing 11 Today

GLA XI

Luke Wright, Josh Philippe, Tom Alsop, Ravi Bopara, Delray Rawlins, George Garton, Harrison Ward, Obed McCoy, Archie Lenham, Tymal Mills, Steven Finn

HAM XI

Stephen Eskinazi, Max Holden, Joe Cracknell, J Davies, Martin Andersson, John Simpson, Luke Hollman, Chris Green, Toby Roland-Jones, Blake Cullen, Thilan Walallawita

Match Details

GLA vs HAM, Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 67

Date and Time: June 10, 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Pitch Report

While the surface is usually a belter and high scores are common, the conditions are expected to be overcast. This could aid pace bowlers who are likely to extract swing and get wickets.

Today’s GLA vs HAM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben McDermott is a fantastic choice for the wicketkeeper slot and is the best batter from his side. He has been in excellent form and has scored 241 runs in seven innings at an average of 34.42 and a strike rate of 167.36.

Batters

Sam Northeast has been quite impressive with his striking abilities at the top of the order for Glamorgan. He has scored 220 runs at an average of 44.

All-rounders

James Fuller is a brilliant all-rounder who has been in strong form. He has scored 139 runs and has also taken eight wickets so far at an economy rate of 7.95. Fuller will be the best captaincy choice for your GLA vs HAM Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Bowlers

Michael Hogan has been in astonishing form with the ball in hand. He has scalped 14 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 7.62.

Top 5 best players to pick in GLA vs HAM Dream11 prediction team

James Fuller (HAM) – 458 points

Michael Hogan (GLA) – 450 points

Ben McDermott (HAM) – 433 points

Liam Dawson (HAM) – 367 points

James Vince (HAM) – 327 points

Important stats for GLA vs HAM Dream11 prediction team

James Fuller: 139 runs and 8 wickets

Michael Hogan: 14 wickets

Ben McDermott: 241 runs

Sam Northeast: 220 runs

GLA vs HAM Dream11 Prediction Today

GLA vs HAM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben McDermott, Chris Cooke, James Vince, Sam Northeast, David Lloyd, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Dan Douthwaite, Michael Hogan, Chris Wood, Brad Wheal

Captain: James Fuller Vice-Captain: Ben McDermott

GLA vs HAM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben McDermott, James Vince, Sam Northeast, David Lloyd, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Dan Douthwaite, Michael Hogan, Chris Wood, Brad Wheal, Prem Sisodiya

Captain: James Vince Vice-Captain: Liam Dawson

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far