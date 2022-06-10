GLA vs HAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 67

Glamorgan will take on Hampshire in the 67th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Friday.
Glamorgan have been extremely underwhelming in the Vitality T20 Blast 2022. Having played seven league matches so far, they are second from bottom in the South Group. The side have won two matches and lost four of those encounters. They come into this match after losing their previous clash against Gloucestershire by five wickets.
Hampshire have had a decent campaign and are right in the middle of the South Group. They have won three fixtures and have lost on four occasions. The side have six points to their name and are tied on points with two other sides Sussex and Middlesex. Hampshire defeated Essex by 32 runs in their last game.
GLA vs HAM Probable Playing 11 Today
GLA XI
Luke Wright, Josh Philippe, Tom Alsop, Ravi Bopara, Delray Rawlins, George Garton, Harrison Ward, Obed McCoy, Archie Lenham, Tymal Mills, Steven Finn
HAM XI
Stephen Eskinazi, Max Holden, Joe Cracknell, J Davies, Martin Andersson, John Simpson, Luke Hollman, Chris Green, Toby Roland-Jones, Blake Cullen, Thilan Walallawita
Match Details
GLA vs HAM, Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 67
Date and Time: June 10, 2022, 11:00 PM IST
Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
Pitch Report
While the surface is usually a belter and high scores are common, the conditions are expected to be overcast. This could aid pace bowlers who are likely to extract swing and get wickets.
Today’s GLA vs HAM Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Ben McDermott is a fantastic choice for the wicketkeeper slot and is the best batter from his side. He has been in excellent form and has scored 241 runs in seven innings at an average of 34.42 and a strike rate of 167.36.
Batters
Sam Northeast has been quite impressive with his striking abilities at the top of the order for Glamorgan. He has scored 220 runs at an average of 44.
All-rounders
James Fuller is a brilliant all-rounder who has been in strong form. He has scored 139 runs and has also taken eight wickets so far at an economy rate of 7.95. Fuller will be the best captaincy choice for your GLA vs HAM Dream11 Fantasy Team.
Bowlers
Michael Hogan has been in astonishing form with the ball in hand. He has scalped 14 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 7.62.
Top 5 best players to pick in GLA vs HAM Dream11 prediction team
James Fuller (HAM) – 458 points
Michael Hogan (GLA) – 450 points
Ben McDermott (HAM) – 433 points
Liam Dawson (HAM) – 367 points
James Vince (HAM) – 327 points
Important stats for GLA vs HAM Dream11 prediction team
James Fuller: 139 runs and 8 wickets
Michael Hogan: 14 wickets
Ben McDermott: 241 runs
Sam Northeast: 220 runs
GLA vs HAM Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben McDermott, Chris Cooke, James Vince, Sam Northeast, David Lloyd, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Dan Douthwaite, Michael Hogan, Chris Wood, Brad Wheal
Captain: James Fuller Vice-Captain: Ben McDermott
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben McDermott, James Vince, Sam Northeast, David Lloyd, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Dan Douthwaite, Michael Hogan, Chris Wood, Brad Wheal, Prem Sisodiya
Captain: James Vince Vice-Captain: Liam Dawson