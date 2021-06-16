GLA vs KET Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 16th, 2021

Glamorgan and Kent will lock horns at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Wednesday in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast.

Glamorgan have played three matches thus far in the tournament, winning just one of them. They started the tournament against Gloucestershire with a defeat. However, their second match against Essex was a success as they went on to win the game. The club once again fell apart when they lost their T20 Blast fixture against Sussex.

Meanwhile, Kent are unstoppable in the competition with a hat-trick of victories. Their tournament started with a thunderous victory over Hampshire. Their winning run continued against Middlesex and Gloucestershire in the next two encounters. Kent would love to extend their winning run in the 2021 edition of the T20 Blast.

That said, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 fantasy team for the T20 Blast match between Glamorgan and Kent.

#3 Daniel Bell-Drummond

Glamorgan v Kent - LV= Insurance County Championship

Kent opener Daniel Bell-Drummond is one of the attacking batters to watch out for in the tournament. He started the tournament with a 42-run knock over Hampshire. Though he failed in the second game, he quickly bounced back with a half-century in the third encounter.

Daniel is expected to continue his hard-hitting in the powerplay overs and set up the game for his team right from the first ball. His strike rate of above 150 is a talking point in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast.

#2 Marnus Labuschagne

Glamorgan v Kent - LV= Insurance County Championship

Glamorgan all-rounder Marnus Labuschagne is one of the most consistent players in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast. His knocks of 93*, 59, 74 tell the full story. Moreover, his leg-spin has provided four important wickets for his team.

With Marnus getting a good number of overs with the ball and batting in the No.3 slot, he is one of the prime contenders for the multiplier role in this encounter.

#1 Joe Denly

Kent v Yorkshire - LV= Insurance County Championship

Kent opener Joe Denly has been in decent form in the T20 Blast 2021. Though he is yet to hit his best form in the tournament, he has been providing crucial breakthroughs with the ball and hitting some important runs with the willow.

With the experience he has, Denly will soon hit his best form with the willow, which will be important for his team’s chances of qualifying for the latter stages of the tournament.

Edited by Prem Deshpande