GLA vs KET Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, and Pitch Report for English One Day Cup 2022, Group B match

Glamorgan (GLA) will take on Kent (KEN) in the Group B match of the Royal London One-Day Cup 2022 on Thursday, August 4, at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

Both Glamorgan and Kent started their respective campaigns with victories. Glamorgan defeated Derbyshire by eight wickets (via DLS method) whereas Kent beat Worcestershire by seven wickets.

GLA vs KET Probable Playing 11 Today

Glamorgan

Sam Northeast, David Lloyd, Colin Ingram, Kiran Carlson (c), Billy Root, Chris Cooke (wk), Joe Cooke, Daniel Douthwaite, Andrew Salter, Timm van der Gugten, Jamie McIlroy

Kent

Ben Compton, Joey Evison, Oliver Robinson (wk), Alex Blake (c), Darren Stevens, George Linde, Grant Stewart, Matt Henry, Hamidullah Qadri, Nathan Gilchrist, Matthew Quinn

Match Details

Match: Glamorgan vs Kent, Group B

Date and Time: Thursday, August 4, 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sophia Gardens is helpful for the pacers, who will receive a decent amount of seam movement. We can expect the wicket to remain the same throughout the game.

Today’s GLA vs KET Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Oliver George Robinson: Oliver is no doubt the top captaincy choice for this clash. In the previous fixture, he smashed 206 runs off just 131 deliveries.

Batters

Ben Compton: Ben had a decent outing in the previous game. He scored 75 runs at a decent strike rate of 101.35.

Kiran Carlson: Kiran led from the front last time with an unbeaten knock of 54 runs to help his side win the game.

All-rounders

David Lloyd: Lloyd is a decent opening batter who can also contribute with the ball. In the last game, he managed to grab two wickets at an economy of 4.20.

Darren Stevens: Steven is one of the most experienced players in the tournament. He can make healthy contributions to both departments of the game.

Bowlers

Timm van der Gugten: Timm performed brilliantly in the previous game. He picked up four wickets at an economy of just 4.10 and we expect him to continue his good form.

Matt Henry: Henry is another bowler to watch out for in this game. In the previous outing, he returned with figures of 10-0-56-3.

Top 5 best players to pick in GLA vs KET Dream11 prediction team

Oliver George Robinson: 263 points

Timm van der Gugten: 118 points

Ben Compton: 100 points

Matthew Quinn: 85 points

Matt Henry: 83 points

Important stats for GLA vs KET Dream11 prediction team

Oliver George Robinson: One match, 206 runs

Timm van der Gugten: One match, four wickets

Ben Compton: One match, 75 runs

Matthew Quinn: One match, three wickets

Matt Henry: One match, three wickets

GLA vs KET Dream11 Prediction Today

GLA vs KET Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Oliver George Robinson, Ben Compton, Kiran Carlson, David Lloyd, Darren Stevens, Timm van der Gugten, Matt Henry, Colin Ingram, Dan Douthwaite, Matthew Quinn, Jamie Mcilroy

Captain: Oliver George Robinson Vice-Captain: Timm van der Gugten

GLA vs KET Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Oliver George Robinson, Ben Compton, Kiran Carlson, David Lloyd, Darren Stevens, Timm van der Gugten, Matt Henry, Sam Northeast, Alex Blake, Joe Cooke, Hamidullah Qadri

Captain: David Lloyd Vice-Captain: Ben Compton

