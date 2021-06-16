GLA vs KET Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - Jun 16, 2021

Glamorgan Cricket will be up against Kent Spitfires in a South Group T20 Blast fixture at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff today.

Glamorgan Cricket have managed to pick up just one win from their three matches and are currently fifth in the South Group points table. They lost their last T20 Blast match against Surrey by five wickets.

Kent Spitfires, on the other hand, have won three out of their four T20 Blast matches and currently find themselves in third spot in the South Group standings. They will head into Wednesday's game on the back of a 47-run loss to Somerset CCC.

With both teams looking to get back to winning ways, we can expect a thrilling T20 Blast contest at Sophia Gardens.

Squads to choose from

Glamorgan Cricket

Nicholas Selman, David Lloyd, Marnus Labuschagne, Chris Cooke (C & WK), Colin Ingram, Kiran Carlson, Daniel Douthwaite, James Weighell, Andrew Salter, Timm van der Gugten, Prem Sisodiya, Ruaidhri Smith, Michael Neser and Callum Taylor.

Kent Spitfires

Joe Denly, Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Zak Crawley, Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox, Darren Stevens, Grant Stewart, Qais Ahmad, Matt Milnes, Fred Klaassen, Sam Billings (WK), Oliver Robinson, Alex Blake, James Logan, Marcus ORiordan, Nathan Gilchrist, Tawanda Muyeye and Ollie Robinson.

Probable Playing XIs

Glamorgan Cricket

Chris Cooke (C & WK), Nicholas Selman, David Lloyd, Marnus Labuschagne, Colin Ingram, Kiran Carlson, Daniel Douthwaite, James Weighell, Andrew Salter, Timm van der Gugten, Prem Sisodiya.

Kent Spitfires

Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Joe Denly, Sam Billings (WK), Zak Crawley, Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox, Darren Stevens, Grant Stewart, Qais Ahmad, Matt Milnes, Fred Klaassen.

Match Details

Match: Glamorgan Cricket vs Kent Spitfires

Date & Time: 16th June 2021, 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sophia Gardens is overall a good batting wicket, where the batsmen will get full value for their shots. Anything around 180 should be a good first innings score at the venue. As the track remains true for the entire game, chasing should be the preferred option upon winning the toss.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (GLA vs KET)

GLA vs KET Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sam Billings, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Marnus Labuschagne, Zak Crawley, Nicholas Selman, Joe Denly, Andrew Salter, David Lloyd, Timm van der Gugten, Qais Ahmad, Prem Sisodiya.

Captain: Marnus Labuschagne. Vice-captain: Daniel Bell-Drummond.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chris Cooke, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Marnus Labuschagne, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Darren Stevens, Andrew Salter, David Lloyd, Timm van der Gugten, Qais Ahmad, Fred Klaassen.

Captain: Joe Denly. Vice-captain: David Lloyd.

