GLA vs LAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Domestic One-Day Cup Match

Glamorgan (GLA) will take on Lancashire (LAN) in a Group B fixture of the English Domestic One-Day Cup at the Gnoll Cricket Ground in Neath, Wales, on Wednesday, August 17.
Glamorgan started their English Domestic One-Day Cup campaign with two back-to-back wins. They have since lost three matches on the bounce, slipping to sixth place in Group B. Lancashire, on the other hand, have three wins, one loss and one no-result to their name and are currently second in the standings.
GLA vs LAN Probable Playing 11 today
Glamorgan: David Lloyd, Sam Northeast, Colin Ingram, Kiran Carlson (c), Thomas Bevan, Tom Cullen (wk), Daniel Douthwaite, Andrew Salter, James Weighell, James Harris, Prem Sisodiya.
Lancashire: Keaton Jennings (c), Luke Wells, Josh Bohannon, Steven Croft, Rob Jones, George Balderson, George Lavelle (wk), Tom Bailey, Will Williams, Liam Hurt, Jack Morley.
Match Details
GLA vs LAN, Group B, English Domestic One-Day Cup
Date & Time: August 17th 2022, 3:30 PM IST
Venue: The Gnoll Cricket Ground, Neath Cricket Club, Neath, Wales
Pitch Report
This will be the first English Domestic One-Day Cup game of the season at the Gnoll Cricket Ground in Neath, Wales. Although the surface is likely to be a good one to bat on, the pacers could find some movement with the new ball.
Today’s GLA vs LAN Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Tom Cullen has been in good touch with the bat in the English Domestic One-Day Cup, mustering 135 runs in four innings. He has also taken three catches and affected two stumpings.
Batters
Colin Ingram, who smashed 155 against Kent. Overall, has scored 210 runs in five innings so far.
Kiran Carlson has been effective with both the bat and ball. He has scored 179 runs and picked up five wickets.
All-rounder
Luke Wells has aggregated 144 runs and taken seven wickets in four English Domestic One-Day Cup matches.
Bowlers
Liam Hurt has claimed six wickets in three games at an economy rate of 3.44.
Top 5 best players to pick in GLA vs LAN Dream11 Prediction Team
Luke Wells (LAN): 433 points
Kiran Carlson (GLA): 379 points
Colin Ingram (GLA): 368 points
Rob Jones (LAN): 294 points
Liam Hurt (LAN): 237 points
Important stats for GLA vs LAN Dream11 Prediction Team
Luke Wells: 144 runs & 7 wickets
Rob Jones: 239 runs
Liam Hurt: 6 wickets
Colin Ingram: 210 runs
Kiran Carlson: 179 runs & 5 wickets
GLA vs LAN Dream11 Prediction (English Domestic One-Day Cup)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Cullen, Colin Ingram, Rob Jones, Steven Croft, Kiran Carlson, Luke Wells, Daniel Douthwaite, George Balderson, Andrew Salter, Liam Hurt, Will Williams.
Captain: Luke Wells. Vice-captain: Colin Ingram.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Cullen, Colin Ingram, Rob Jones, Steven Croft, Keaton Jennings, Kiran Carlson, Luke Wells, Andrew Salter, Liam Hurt, James Weighell, Will Williams.
Captain: Rob Jones. Vice-captain: Kiran Carlson.