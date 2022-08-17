GLA vs LAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Domestic One-Day Cup Match

Glamorgan (GLA) will take on Lancashire (LAN) in a Group B fixture of the English Domestic One-Day Cup at the Gnoll Cricket Ground in Neath, Wales, on Wednesday, August 17.

Glamorgan started their English Domestic One-Day Cup campaign with two back-to-back wins. They have since lost three matches on the bounce, slipping to sixth place in Group B. Lancashire, on the other hand, have three wins, one loss and one no-result to their name and are currently second in the standings.

GLA vs LAN Probable Playing 11 today

Glamorgan: David Lloyd, Sam Northeast, Colin Ingram, Kiran Carlson (c), Thomas Bevan, Tom Cullen (wk), Daniel Douthwaite, Andrew Salter, James Weighell, James Harris, Prem Sisodiya.

Lancashire: Keaton Jennings (c), Luke Wells, Josh Bohannon, Steven Croft, Rob Jones, George Balderson, George Lavelle (wk), Tom Bailey, Will Williams, Liam Hurt, Jack Morley.

Match Details

GLA vs LAN, Group B, English Domestic One-Day Cup

Date & Time: August 17th 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: The Gnoll Cricket Ground, Neath Cricket Club, Neath, Wales

Pitch Report

This will be the first English Domestic One-Day Cup game of the season at the Gnoll Cricket Ground in Neath, Wales. Although the surface is likely to be a good one to bat on, the pacers could find some movement with the new ball.

Today’s GLA vs LAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Tom Cullen has been in good touch with the bat in the English Domestic One-Day Cup, mustering 135 runs in four innings. He has also taken three catches and affected two stumpings.

Batters

Colin Ingram, who smashed 155 against Kent. Overall, has scored 210 runs in five innings so far.

Kiran Carlson has been effective with both the bat and ball. He has scored 179 runs and picked up five wickets.

All-rounder

Luke Wells has aggregated 144 runs and taken seven wickets in four English Domestic One-Day Cup matches.

Bowlers

Liam Hurt has claimed six wickets in three games at an economy rate of 3.44.

Top 5 best players to pick in GLA vs LAN Dream11 Prediction Team

Luke Wells (LAN): 433 points

Kiran Carlson (GLA): 379 points

Colin Ingram (GLA): 368 points

Rob Jones (LAN): 294 points

Liam Hurt (LAN): 237 points

Important stats for GLA vs LAN Dream11 Prediction Team

Luke Wells: 144 runs & 7 wickets

Rob Jones: 239 runs

Liam Hurt: 6 wickets

Colin Ingram: 210 runs

Kiran Carlson: 179 runs & 5 wickets

GLA vs LAN Dream11 Prediction (English Domestic One-Day Cup)

Dream11 Team for Glamorgan vs Lancashire - English Domestic One-Day Cup.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Cullen, Colin Ingram, Rob Jones, Steven Croft, Kiran Carlson, Luke Wells, Daniel Douthwaite, George Balderson, Andrew Salter, Liam Hurt, Will Williams.

Captain: Luke Wells. Vice-captain: Colin Ingram.

Dream11 Team for Glamorgan vs Lancashire - English Domestic One-Day Cup.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Cullen, Colin Ingram, Rob Jones, Steven Croft, Keaton Jennings, Kiran Carlson, Luke Wells, Andrew Salter, Liam Hurt, James Weighell, Will Williams.

Captain: Rob Jones. Vice-captain: Kiran Carlson.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar