GLA vs MID Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - Jun 18, 2021

Glamorgan Cricket and Middlesex CCC will be up against each other in a South Group T20 Blast fixture at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Friday.

Glamorgan Cricket have won just one of their four matches and are currently sixth in the South Group points table. They lost to Kent Spitfires by 40 runs in their last outing.

Middlesex CCC, on the other hand, have also won just one out of their four T20 Blast matches and currently find themselves at the bottom of the South Group standings. They will head into today's fixture on the back of a two-run win over Gloucestershire via the Duckworth-Lewis method.

Squads to choose from

Glamorgan Cricket

Nicholas Selman, David Lloyd, Marnus Labuschagne, Chris Cooke (C & WK), Colin Ingram, Kiran Carlson, Daniel Douthwaite, James Weighell, Ruaidhri Smith, Andrew Salter, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Michael Neser and Callum Taylor.

Middlesex CCC

Stephen Eskinazi, John Simpson (WK), Paul Stirling, Joe Cracknell, Luke Hollman, Eoin Morgan (C), Chris Green, Blake Cullen, Steven Finn, Ethan Bamber, Tim Murtagh, Nathan Sowter, Nick Gubbins and Max Holden.

Probable Playing XIs

Glamorgan Cricket

Chris Cooke (C & WK), Nicholas Selman, David Lloyd, Marnus Labuschagne, Colin Ingram, Kiran Carlson, Daniel Douthwaite, James Weighell, Ruaidhri Smith, Andrew Salter, Prem Sisodiya.

Middlesex CCC

Eoin Morgan (C), Stephen Eskinazi, John Simpson (WK), Paul Stirling, Joe Cracknell, Luke Hollman, Chris Green, Blake Cullen, Steven Finn, Ethan Bamber, Tim Murtagh.

Match Details

Match: Glamorgan Cricket vs Middlesex CCC, T20 Blast

Date & Time: 18th June 2021, 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sophia Gardens is a sporting one, with the average first innings score at the venue being 167 runs. With the ball coming on to the bat nicely, the batsmen will get full value for their shots on this ground. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to chase. Both teams will want to bat first upon winning the toss.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (GLA vs MID)

GLA vs MID Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: John Simpson, Paul Stirling, David Lloyd, Stephen Eskinazi, Nicholas Selman, Joe Cracknell, Chris Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Finn, Tim Murtagh, Andrew Salter.

Captain: Marnus Labuschagne. Vice-captain: Paul Stirling.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: John Simpson, Paul Stirling, David Lloyd, Stephen Eskinazi, Nicholas Selman, Chris Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Daniel Douthwaite, Steven Finn, Ruaidhri Smith, Blake Cullen.

Captain: Marnus Labuschagne. Vice-captain: David Lloyd.

