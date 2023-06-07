GLA vs SUR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 7, 2023

Glamorgan and Surrey, two teams from the South group, are set to clash on Wednesday, June 7, at Cardiff at 11 pm IST as T20 Blast 2023 proceeds,

Surrey are currently placed second in the South group standings, having secured four victories in six matches. Their defeats so far have come against Gloucestershire and Sussex.

On the other hand, Glamorgan hold the fourth position with four wins in five games. After losing to Somerset, they bounced back strong by winning three consecutive matches.

Squads for GLA vs SUR

Glamorgan squad

Callum Taylor, Kiran Carlson (C), Billy Root, Andy Gorvin, Sam Northeast, Ruaidhri Smith, Zain ul Hassan, Prem Sisodiya, Peter Hatzoglou, Jamie McIlroy, Colin Ingram, Chris Cooke, Dan Douthwaite.

Surrey squad

Chris Jordan (C), Sean Abbott, Gus Atkinson, Jordan Clark, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Laurie Evans, Ben Foakes, Will Jacks, Tom Lawes, Dan Moriarty, Sunil Narine, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Cam Steel, Dan Worrall.

#3 Sunil Narine (SUR) - 9 Credits

Surrey v Middlesex - Vitality T20 Blast

Sunil Narine can be an excellent choice for the vice-captain position in the GLA vs SUR Dream11 team. With 10 wickets in six matches, including the best bowling innings (BBI) and best bowling figures (BBF) of 2/18, he holds an impressive average of 14.90 and an economy rate of 6.20.

He can undoubtedly contribute as the vice-captain in your fantasy points.

#2 Dan Douthwaite (GLA) - 8.5 Credits

Glamorgan v Surrey - Vitality Blast

Dan Douthwaite of Glamorgan can also be a fantastic choice for the vice-captain position in the GLA vs SUR Dream11 team. Having played five games, he has already taken 10 wickets, with the best bowling innings (BBI) and best bowling figures (BBF) of 4/23.

With an average of 18.60 and an economy rate of 9.78, he has been a valuable contributor to the team's success.

#1 Colin Ingram (GLA) - 9 Credits

Glamorgan v Hampshire - T20 Vitality Blast

Colin Ingram of Glamorgan is a must-add player to the GLA vs SUR Dream11 team as a skipper. With 263 runs in five matches, including an unbeaten high score of 92, he boasts an impressive average of 87.66 and a striking strike rate of 167.51. His consistent performances make him a valuable asset to the team.

