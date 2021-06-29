GLA vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - Jun 29, 2021

Glamorgan will be up against Surrey in a South Group T20 Blast fixture at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Tuesday.

Glamorgan will be extremely disappointed with their performances in the T20 Blast so far this season. They have managed to bag only two wins from their nine matches and are currently placed in seventh spot in the South Group points table. Glamorgan lost their last match against Middlesex by seven wickets while defending a total of 170. There's still an outside chance of them qualifying for the knockout rounds. But for that to happen, Glamorgan will have to win every single one of their league stage fixtures from here on.

Surrey, on the other hand, have won four out of their nine T20 Blast matches and currently find themselves third in the South Group standings. Their last match against Sussex was abandoned due to rain. Prior to that, they registered a five-wicket victory over Middlesex.

Squads to choose from

Glamorgan

Kiran Carlson, Daniel Douthwaite, Chris Cooke (C & WK), Colin Ingram, David Lloyd, Sam Pearce, Billy Root, Prem Sisodiya, Callum Taylor, Timm van der Gugten, Roman Walker and James Weighell.

Surrey

Will Jacks, Jamie Smith (WK), Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Ben Geddes, Gareth Batty (C), Rory Burns, Jamie Overton, Kyle Jamieson, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty, Conor McKerr, Rikki Clarke and Hashim Amla.

Probable Playing XIs

Glamorgan

Chris Cooke (C & WK), Kiran Carlson, Daniel Douthwaite, Colin Ingram, David Lloyd, Sam Pearce, Billy Root, Prem Sisodiya, Callum Taylor, Timm van der Gugten, James Weighell.

Surrey

Gareth Batty (C), Will Jacks, Jamie Smith (WK), Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Ben Geddes, Rory Burns, Jamie Overton, Kyle Jamieson, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty.

Match Details

Match: Glamorgan vs Surrey, T20 Blast

Date & Time: 29th June 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Sophia Gardens is a pretty balanced one, with the average first innings score at the venue being 163 runs. However, as the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, it becomes difficult to bat in the second innings. Both teams will want to bat first and post a big total upon winning the toss.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (GLA vs SUR)

GLA vs SUR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jamie Smith, Colin Ingram, Laurie Evans, David Lloyd, Ollie Pope, Will Jacks, James Weighell, Daniel Douthwaite, Timm van der Gugten, Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Moriarty.

Captain: Will Jacks. Vice-captain: David Lloyd.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jamie Smith, Colin Ingram, Laurie Evans, David Lloyd, Will Jacks, Billy Root, James Weighell, Daniel Douthwaite, Timm van der Gugten, Kyle Jamieson, Gus Atkinson.

Captain: Laurie Evans. Vice-captain: Colin Ingram.

Edited by Samya Majumdar