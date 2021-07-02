GLA vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - July 02, 2021

Glamorgan will take on Sussex in a South Group T20 Blast fixture at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Friday.

Glamorgan will be extremely disappointed with their performances in the T20 Blast so far this season. They have won just three out of their 11 matches and are currently placed in seventh spot in the South Group points table. While they have lost six times, two of their games were abandoned due to rain. Glamorgan will head into tonight's fixture on the back of an eight-wicket loss to Essex Eagles.

With three wins, two losses and five washouts, Sussex currently find themselves in fifth spot in the South Group points table. They have 11 points in their kitty and trail table-toppers Surrey by just two points. Sussex, who have a game in hand over Surrey, fell short of 63 runs in their last T20 Blast match against Middlesex CCC.

With both sides looking forward to learning from their mistakes and returning to winning ways, a thrilling T20 Blast contest beckons at the Sophia Gardens tonight.

Squads to choose from

Glamorgan

Kiran Carlson, Dan Douthwaite, Michael Hogan, Chris Cooke (C & WK), Colin Ingram, David Lloyd, Sam Pearce, Tegid Phillips, Billy Root, Andrew Salter, Prem Sisodiya, Callum Taylor, Roman Walker, James Weighell.

Sussex

Will Beer, Ravi Bopara, Oli Carter, Mitch Claydon, Luke Wright (C), Travis Head, Archie Lenham, Stuart Meaker, Tymal Mills, Phil Salt (WK), Aaron Thomason, Harrison Ward and David Wiese.

Probable Playing XIs

Glamorgan

Chris Cooke (C & WK), Dan Douthwaite, Timm van der Gugten, Colin Ingram, David Lloyd, Sam Pearce, Billy Root, Andrew Salter, Prem Sisodiya, Callum Taylor and James Weighell.

Sussex

Luke Wright (C), Will Beer, Phil Salt (WK), Ravi Bopara, Oli Carter, Mitch Claydon, Travis Head, Archie Lenham, Tymal Mills, Aaron Thomason, David Wiese.

Match Details

Match: Glamorgan vs Sussex, T20 Blast

Date & Time: 2nd July 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sophia Gardens is a pretty balanced one which has something to offer to both the batsmen and bowlers. While the bowlers can restrict the flow of runs and pick up wickets if they maintain the right lines and lengths, the batters will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. The wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses and it becomes difficult to bat on in the second innings. Batting first upon winning the toss should be the preferred option at the venue.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (GLA vs SUS)

GLA vs SUS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Phil Salt, Luke Wright, Colin Ingram, Travis Head, David Lloyd, David Wiese, James Weighell, Dan Douthwaite, Mitch Claydon, Tymal Mills, Andrew Salter.

Captain: Phil Salt. Vice-captain: Dan Douthwaite.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phil Salt, Luke Wright, Travis Head, David Lloyd, Ravi Bopara, David Wiese, James Weighell, Dan Douthwaite, Timm van der Gugten, Tymal Mills, Andrew Salter.

Captain: Luke Wright. Vice-captain: David Lloyd.

Edited by Samya Majumdar