GLO v KET Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Vitality Blast, Match 79

The 79th match of the Vitality Blast will see the Gloucestershire (GLO) go up against Kent (KET) at the Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol on Saturday, June 17. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GLO v KET Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Gloucestershire have won three out of their seven matches and are seventh in the South Group points table. They lost their last match against Somerset by 80 runs.

Kent, on the other hand, have won three out of their eight matches and are sixth in the South Group Points table. They won their last match against Middlesex by 13 runs.

GLO v KET Match Details

The 79th match of the Vitality Blast will be played on June 17 at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol, England. The match is set to take place at 11:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section()

GLO v KET, Vitality Blast, Match 79

Date and Time: 17 June, 2023, 11:30 pm IST

Venue: The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, England.

GLO v KET Pitch Report

The track at the Seat Unique Stadium is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand.

Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 167 runs.

GLO v KET Form Guide (Last Match)

Gloucestershire: L

Kent: W

GLO v KET probable playing 11s for today’s match

GLO Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

GLO Probable Playing 11

Grant Roelofsen, Ben Wells, Marcus Harris, Chris Dent, Tom Lace, Zafar Gohar, Matt Taylor, Tom Price, Josh Shaw, Luke Charlesworth, Ajeet Dale.

KET Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

KET Probable Playing 11

Sam Billings, Harry Finch, Zak Crawley, Ben Compton, Alex Blake, Joey Evison, Grant Stewart, George Linde, Nathan Gilchrist, Jas Singh, James Logan.

GLO v KET Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Sam Billings (8 matches, 108 runs, Strike Rate: 116.13)

Sam will bat in the middle order and also perform wicket-keeping duties for his team, making him the must-have pick for the team. He has scored 108 runs at a strike rate of 116.13 in eight matches.

Top Batter pick

Joe Denly (8 matches, 248 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 141.71 and Economy Rate: 10.14)

Joe is a reliable batter who can also contribute with the ball. He has scored 248 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 141.71 while also scalping one wicket.

Top All-rounder pick

Ollie Price (7 matches, 10 wickets and 134 runs, Economy Rate: 8.66 and Strike Rate: 105.51)

Ollie will be a key figure for Gloucestershire with the ball and could also make some handy contributions with the bat. He has scored 134 runs while picking up 10 wickets in seven matches.

Top Bowler pick

David Payne (7 matches, 10 wickets and 9 runs, Economy Rate: 6.33, Strike rate: 56.25)

David can be lethal with the ball and strike at crucial junctures for the team. He has fetched 10 wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 6.33.

GLO v KET match captain and vice-captain choices

Ollie Price

Ollie is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband due to his consistent all-round performances. He has scored 134 runs in seven matches while picking up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 8.66.

Joe Denly

Joe has been bowling well and he can smash it around with the bat too. He has scored 248 runs while scalping one wicket in eight matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for GLO v KET Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Ollie Price: 134 runs and 10 wickets in 7 matches

Daniel Bell Drummond: 313 runs in 8 matches

Michael Hogan: 3 runs and 13 wickets in 8 matches

Joe Denly: 1 wicket and 248 runs in 8 matches

David Payne: 9 runs and 10 wickets in 7 matches

GLO v KET match expert tips

Ollie Price could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he has been in incredible form.

GLO v KET Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 56, Head-to-Head League

GLO v KET Dream11 Prediction - Vitality Blast

GLO v KET Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings.

Batters: Joe Denly, Miles Hammond, Daniel Bell Drummond, Ben Charlesworth.

All-rounders: Ollie Price, Zafar Gohar, George Linde.

Bowlers: David Payne, Kane Richardson, Michael Hogan.

GLO v KET Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 79, Grand League

GLO v KET Dream11 Prediction - Vitality Blast

GLO v KET Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Ben Wells.

Batters: Joe Denly, Daniel Bell Drummond, Miles Hammond, Tawanda Muyeye.

All-rounders: Ollie Price, Matt Taylor, George Linde.

Bowlers: David Payne, Kane Richardson, Fred Klaassen.

Poll : 0 votes