GLO vs DER Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English One Day Cup match – August 1, 2023

Gloucestershire will square off against Derbyshire in the second game of the English One Day Cup on Tuesday, August 1, at College Ground in Cheltenham. This Group A fixture is scheduled to start at 3.30 pm IST.

Both teams will be playing their inaugural game of the tournament and would be looking to kickstart their campaign with a memorable win.

As we gear up for this high-octane fixture, let us look at the top 3 players you should choose as a captain or a vice-captain in your GLO vs DUR Dream11 match.

#3 Grant Roelofsen (GLO) - 8 credits

Image Credit:- Gloucestershire Cricket

Grant Roelofsen is a promising wicketkeeper-batter from South Africa who has had a notable amount of success in the domestic circuit. He averages 42.59 and has the best score of 147* in List-A cricket. In addition, his strike rate is also on the higher side, hovering over the 80-mark with 185 fours and 39 sixes to his name.

With his extraordinary batting talent, combined with his formidable glovework skills behind the stumps, Roelofsen can be a highly valuable player. He is certainly worthy enough to feature as a captain or vice-captain in your GLO vs DUR Dream11 match.

#2 Ben Charlesworth (GLO) - 8.5 credits

Image Credit:- Wisden

Ben Charlesworth is a young and elegant top-order batter from Gloucestershire who has represented England at the U19 level. The talented youngster averages 50.11 in List-A cricket and strikes at a rate of 80.39. The left-hander has a best individual score of 99*.

With age on his side, Ben has a bright prospect ahead of him. He should most certainly feature in your GLO vs DUR Dream11 match as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Wayne Madsen (DER) - 9 credits

Image Credit:- Eurosport

Wayne Madsen has played a lot of professional cricket in the UK and South Africa but has now firmly cemented his place in Italy’s national cricketing team. He has scored over 3000 runs in List-A cricket, averaging 41.53 with six centuries and 19 half-centuries to his name.

Madsen averages nearly 35 with the ball and has picked up 16 wickets in the format, which includes his best figures of 3/27.

Considering his exceptional record in List A cricket, Wayne Madsen should be your go-to man to feature as a captain or vice-captain in your GLO vs DUR Dream11 match.

