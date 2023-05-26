GLO vs GLA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – May 26, 2023

The County Cricket Club at Bristol is all set to host the fourth game of the South Group division between Gloucestershire and Glamorgan on May 26 at 11:00 pm IST.

Gloucestershire are still reeling from the embarrassing defeat that they suffered against Kent on Thursday losing the game by a huge margin of seven wickets.

On the other hand, Glamorgan are yet to open their account this season and will be playing their first match today. They had a very average outing last season, finishing sixth in the points table. The side will be looking to brush the past aside and start afresh this season.

Looking at their past head-to-head statistics, both teams have seen a lot of each other. Gloucestershire has a marginal upper hand over Glamorgan with 16 wins to their name as opposed to their rivals who only have 14.

As we gear up for this exciting fixture, here are the top three players you can pick as your captain or vice-captain for the upcoming GLO vs GLA Dream11 prediction match.

GLO vs GLA Squad for Today's Match

Gloucestershire Squad

Jack Taylor (C), James Bracey (wk), Ben Charlesworth, Chris Dent, Zafar Gohar, Miles Hammond, David Payne, Joe Phillips, Ollie Price, Grant Roelofsen, Josh Shaw, Tom Smith, Matt Taylor, Graeme Van Buuren, Paul Van Meekeren.

Glamorgan Squad

Kiran Carlson (C), Billy Root, Ben Kellaway, Sam Northeast, Ruaidhri Smith, Harry Podmore, Michael Neser, Prem Sisodiya, Jamie Mcilroy, Colin Ingram, Chris Cooke, Tim Van Der Gugten, Dan Douthwaite, Eddie Bryom.

#3 Graeme van Buuren (GLO) - 8 credits

Gloucestershire v Sussex Sharks - Vitality T20 Blast

The 32-year-old bowling all-rounder from South Africa has a pretty impressive record with both bat and ball. In the domestic T20 leagues, Graeme has picked 47 wickets at an average of 25.46 with one five-fer to his name. With the bat, Graeme averages 22.97, which includes his best individual score of 64.

Graeme can make some useful contributions low down the order and therefore, we recommend you feature him in your GLO vs GLA Dream11 prediction team as a captain or a vice-captain.

#2 Michael Neser (GLA) - 8 credits

BBL - Perth Scorchers v Brisbane Heat

Neser is a highly exceptional bowling all-rounder from Australia who has a pretty outstanding record in the Big Bash league. Regarding his domestic T20 record, Neser has 118 wickets to his name, which includes his best individual bowling figures of 4/25. With the bat, Neser has the ability to play some useful cameos and has a career-best score of 48* to his name.

His all-round capabilities will surely make him a threat to any opposition. He should be your go-to man for your GLO vs GLA Dream11 prediction match as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Chris Dent (GLO) - 8 credits

Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Gloucestershire - T20 Vitality Blast 2020

The 32-year-old batter from Gloucestershire has piled up over 1450 runs in domestic T20 cricket and has eight half-centuries to his name. In just 68 innings, Dent has smashed a whopping 162 boundaries and 44 sixes. He looked in fine touch in the last game against Kent, where he scored a quickfire 55 (29) to take his side to a face-saving total.

Dent has demonstrated that he can bat under pressure situations. Given his current form, Dent should surely feature in your GLO vs GLA Dream11 prediction team as a captain or a vice-captain.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's GLO vs GLA Dream11 contest? Chris Dent Michael Neser 0 votes