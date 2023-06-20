GLO vs HAM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 20, 2023

Gloucestershire and Hampshire will square off in the 89th Vitality T20 Blast match of 2023 on June 20th at 11:00 PM IST at County Ground, Bristol.

Gloucestershire are having a disappointing campaign in the T20 Blast 2023 having lost six of their nine games. They suffered their third consecutive loss in the previous game against Glamorgan and are now placed in the seventh position in the points table with six points to their name.

In contrast, Hampshire have won six of their 10 matches and are presently holding the fourth rank in the leaderboard. The Hawks defeated Surrey in the most recent game by a good margin of nine wickets.

Considering the upcoming GLO vs HAM Dream11 prediction match, here are the top three players to consider for the captain or vice-captain.

Squads for today's GLO vs HAM match

Gloucestershire

Grant Roelofsen (wk), Miles Hammond (c), Ben Wells, Ben Charlesworth, Oliver Price, Graeme van Buuren, Zaman Akhter, Tom Price, MD Taylor, Tom Smith, David Payne, James Bracey, Zafar Gohar, Jack Taylor

Hampshire

Ben McDermott (wk), James Vince (c), Toby Albert, Joe Weatherley, Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Benny Howell, Ross Whiteley, Chris Wood, Nathan Ellis, John Turner, Scott Curie, Mason Crane, Aneurin Donald

#3 Nathan Ellis (HAM) - 8.5 credits

Lancashire Lightning v Hampshire Hawks - Vitality T20 Blast Final

Nathan Ellis has been consistently taking wickets for Hampshire in this tournament, having secured 14 scalps in 10 matches at a decent strike rate of 15.42. In the previous game against Surrey, he achieved another feat by taking three wickets for the second time. His best bowling figures so far are 3/10, and he aims to replicate that success in today's match as well.

#2 Ben McDermott (HAM) - 9 credits

Lancashire Lightning v Hampshire Hawks - Vitality T20 Blast Final

Ben McDermott is another hot pick from Hampshire who has been in fantastic touch with the bat. The wicket-keeper batter has been performing brilliantly, accumulating 301 runs in the tournament at a formidable average of 33.24 and a strike rate of 140.65. He has already scored three half-centuries, including one in the previous match.

#1 James Vince (HAM) - 9 credits

Hampshire Hawks v Middlesex - Vitality Blast T20

James Vince has emerged as one of the top performers in the Vitality T20 Blast 2023, currently ranking as the second-highest run-scorer. He has accumulated a total of 476 runs in the tournament.

Vince's batting prowess is evident from his five half-centuries and a magnificent century against Essex. With an exceptional average of 79.33 and a superb strike rate of 163.57, he is undoubtedly one of the prime choices for captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 teams.

