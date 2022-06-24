GLO vs HAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 Match

Gloucestershire (GLO) will take on Hampshire (HAM) in a South Group T20 Blast 2022 match at the County Ground in Bristol on Friday, June 24.

With five wins, four losses and two no-results, Gloucestershire are fourth in the standings with 12 points. Hampshire, meanwhile, are fifth with five wins and as many losses.

GLO vs HAM Probable Playing 11 today

Gloucestershire: Chris Dent, Miles Hammond, James Bracey (wk), Ian Cockbain, Glenn Phillips, Ryan Higgins, Jack Taylor (c), Benny Howell, Tom Smith, Mohammad Amir, Josh Shaw.

Hampshire: James Vince (c), Ben McDermott (wk), Tom Prest, Joe Weatherley, Toby Albert, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Chris Wood, Brad Wheal.

Match Details

GLO vs HAM, South Group, T20 Blast 2022

Date & Time: June 24th 2022, 11 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

Pitch Report

Only three T20 Blast games have been completed at the County Ground in Bristol this season, with one of them reduced to 10-over-a-side. The track is usually a good one to bat on as teams have consistently posted big scores at the venue.

Today’s GLO vs HAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Glenn Phillips has been in good form with the bat is GLO's leading run-scorer in the T20 Blast 2022 with 265 runs at an average of 37.85.

Batter

James Vince is currently leading the run-scoring charts, having aggregated 528 runs at an average of 66 and a strike rate of 148.31.

All-rounder

Benny Howell has chipped in nicely with both the bat and ball. He has taken eight wickets and scored 109 runs.

Bowler

Chris Wood has picked up 14 scalps at an economy rate of 7.20.

Top 5 best players to pick in GLO vs HAM Dream11 Prediction Team

James Vince (HAM): 791 points

James Fuller (HAM): 676 points

Glenn Phillips (GLO): 541 points

Chris Wood (HAM): 508 points

Benny Howell (GLO): 471 points

Important stats for GLO vs HAM Dream11 Prediction Team

Glenn Phillips: 265 runs & 4 wickets

Benny Howell: 109 runs & 8 wickets

James Vince: 528 runs

James Fuller: 179 runs & 13 wickets

Chris Wood: 14 wickets

GLO vs HAM Dream11 Prediction (T20 Blast 2022)

Dream11 Team for Gloucestershire vs Hampshire - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Glenn Phillips, Ben McDermott, Ian Cockbain, Joe Weatherley, James Vince, Benny Howell, Ryan Higgins, James Fuller, Tom Smith, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood.

Captain: James Vince. Vice-captain: Benny Howell.

Dream11 Team for Gloucestershire vs Hampshire - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Glenn Phillips, Ian Cockbain, Jack Taylor, Joe Weatherley, James Vince, Benny Howell, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Tom Smith, Nathan Ellis, Chris Wood.

Captain: James Fuller. Vice-captain: Glenn Phillips.

