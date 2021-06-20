GLO vs HAM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - Jun 20, 2021 

Gloucestershire CCC will lock horns with the Hampshire Hawks in a T20 Blast fixture at the Bristol County Ground in Bristol on Sunday.

Gloucestershire CCC are currently fifth in the South Group points table with two wins from their five T20 Blast matches. Their last game against Essex Eagles was abandoned due to rain. Prior to that, Gloucestershire CCC beat Middlesex by two runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method.

Hampshire Hawks, on the other hand, have won just one out of their five T20 Blast matches and currently find themselves in seventh spot in the South Group standings. They will also head into today's fixture on the back of an abandoned game against Surrey CCC. Hampshire had previously lost to Middlesex by three wickets.

In the last five meetings between the two teams, both managed to pick up two wins each, while one game fell prey to rain.

Squads to choose from

Gloucestershire CCC

Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, Glenn Phillips (WK), Jack Taylor (C), Benny Howell, Ryan Higgins, Tom Smith, Josh Shaw, David Payne, Daniel Worrall, Matt Taylor, Graeme van Buuren, George Scott and George Hankins.

Hampshire Hawks

James Vince (C), D Arcy Short, Joe Weatherley, Lewis McManus (WK), Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Tom Alsop, Ryan Stevenson, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Bradley Wheal, Chris Wood, Sam Northeast, Ian Holland and Scott Currie.

Probable Playing XIs

Gloucestershire CCC

Jack Taylor (C), Miles Hammond, James Bracey (WK), Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, Glenn Phillips, Benny Howell, Ryan Higgins, David Payne, Josh Shaw, Daniel Worrall.

Hampshire Hawks

James Vince (C), D Arcy Short, Joe Weatherley, Lewis McManus (WK), Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Tom Alsop, Ryan Stevenson, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Chris Wood.

Match Details

Match: Gloucestershire CCC vs Hampshire Hawks, South Group, T20 Blast

Date & Time: 20th June 2021, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Bristol County Ground, Bristol.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bristol County Ground is a batting paradise, with the average first innings score at the venue being 177 runs. With the ball coming nicely on to the bat, the batsmen will get the full value for their shots on this ground. The wicket will remain true throughout the match, and chasing should be the preferred option upon winning the toss.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (GLO vs HAM)

GLO vs HAM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lewis McManus, Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, James Vince, D Arcy Short, Joe Weatherley, Benny Howell, Liam Dawson, Daniel Worrall, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane.

Captain: D Arcy Short. Vice-captain: Liam Dawson.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Glenn Phillips, Miles Hammond, D Arcy Short, Joe Weatherley, Benny Howell, Ryan Higgins, Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Josh Shaw, Daniel Worrall, Kyle Abbott.

Captain: D Arcy Short. Vice-captain: Glenn Phillips.

Edited by Samya Majumdar