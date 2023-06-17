GLO vs KET Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 blast match – June 17, 2023

Gloucestershire and Kent are gearing up to take on each other in the 79th match of the 2023 Vitality Blast Edition on June 17. The South Group fixture will commence at 11:30 PM IST at Bristol Cricket Ground.

Gloucestershire has slipped to a hole after their crushing defeat against Somerset by 80 runs. They have managed to secure three wins in their last seven games and their NRR currently stands at -0.933. Kent, on the other hand, have three victories in eight games with an NRR of -0.333.

As we lead into this fixture, here is our recommended pick for the top 3 players whom you can pick as your captain or vice-captain for the upcoming GLO vs KET Dream11 prediction match.

GLO vs KET Squad for Today's Match

Gloucestershire Squad

Miles Hammond (c), Zaman Akhter, Ben Charlesworth, Zafar Gohar, Danny Lamb, David Payne, Ollie Price, Tom Price, Grant Roelofsen, Josh Shaw, Tom Smith, Jack Taylor, Matt Taylor, Graeme van Buuren, Ben Wells.

Kent Squad

Sam Billings (c), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Alex Blake, Jordan Cox, Joe Denly, Joey Evison, Nathan Gilchrist, Michael Hogan, Fred Klaassen, Jack Leaning, George Linde, Tawanda Muyeye, Kane Richardson, Grant Stewart.

#3 Ben Charlesworth (GLO) - 7.5 credits

Ben has been leading the runs chart for Gloucestershire this season. He has scored 165 runs at an average of 30.83. Besides, he has been scoring runs at a very explosive strike rate of 165.18. He is a dynamic batter and can score freely all around the park.

#2 Joe Denly (KET) - 7.5 credits

Kent Spitfires v Gloucestershire - Vitality Blast T20

Denly is second to Daniel Bell-Drummond in the scoring chart with 248 runs for Kent and has also looked in top-notch form this season. He averages 41.33 with the bat and scores at an impressive strike rate of 141.71. He also achieved his best individual score of 73 this season which steered his side to a crucial victory.

With much experience at the international level, Denly should be one of your go-to men to feature in your GLO vs KET Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Daniel Bell-Drummond (KET) - 7.5 credits

Kent Spitfires v Sussex Sharks: Semi Final - Vitality T20 Blast Finals Day

Daniel Bell-Drummond has been the highest run scorer for Kent this season. He has by far looked like the most consistent batter of the lot. He has amassed 313 runs at a phenomenal strike rate of 152.68 with three 50-plus scores to his name.

Daniel is in red-hot form and we highly recommend you pick him as a captain or vice-captain for your GLO vs KET Dream11 prediction match.

