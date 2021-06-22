GLO vs KET Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 22nd, 2021

Gloucestershire will square off against Kent in the upcoming South Group match of the T20 Blast 2021.

Kent are deemed the favorites to win the contest against Gloucestershire as they defeated Gloucestershire by five runs when the two sides last met.

Gloucestershire find themselves in fourth position on the South Group points table after winning two matches while losing as many. Their last two games were abandoned due to rain.

Kent, on the other hand, are enjoying an extraordinary ride in the T20 competition. They proudly sit at the top of the points table with five victories from six league games. Kent's only loss in the competition came against Somerset.

Here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the upcoming T20 Blast clash between Gloucestershire and Kent.

#3 Glenn Phillips

Gloucestershire v Sussex Sharks - Vitality T20 Blast

The young wicketkeeper-batsman Glenn Phillips is the player to watch out for in the ongoing T20 Blast. Phillips has emerged as a star player for his county Gloucestershire.

He has 131 runs under his belt from four matches. The 24-year-old has averaged over 32 and has a strike rate of 154.11. Glenn is likely to continue his form against Kent too.

#2 Daniel Bell-Drummond

Glamorgan v Kent - LV= Insurance County Championship

The 27-year-old opening batsman Daniel Bell-Drummond made headlines in Kent’s previous game against Essex. The skipper led from the front as he played a sublime knock of 88 runs off 44 deliveries.

Overall in the T20 Blast 2021, Bell-Drummond has amassed 197 runs at an average of 32.83.

#1 Jack Leaning

Kent Spitfires v Hampshire Hawks - Vitality T20 Blast

Jack Leaning is a good all-round option and can help your Dream11 team earn some hefty points. Leaning has been impressive both with the willow and the ball in the competition. He has scored 213 runs while picking up four wickets for Kent.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee